SM Prime Holdings, Inc. has been at the forefront of creating innovative and sustainable property developments that enhance the quality of life for Filipinos. As the demand for office spaces continues to evolve and adapt to “new ways of working,” SM Prime is ready to meet the needs of the corporate and business processing sectors with FourE-Com Center.

Located in the thriving Mall of Asia Complex, SM Prime’s FourE-com Center is an office complex comprised of three 15-storey towers spanning more than 103,000 sq.m. of leasable space. The development is the perfect answer for businesses looking for a premier office base in a prime location.

An Architectural Marvel

Awarded Best Office Architectural Design 2023 at the 11th Property Guru Philippines Property Awards, FourE-Com Center is truly an architectural gem. The three-tower Pre-LEED Gold-certified edifice stands out for its sapphire crystal-like structure designed to give FourE-Com Center a strong identity. This majestic design is not arbitrary either. The building’s slopes not only allow more sunlight to penetrate the podium where the infrastructure stands, but also create more viewpoints of the sea and surrounding environ.

Designed for Today’s Businesses

From the outside in, FourE-Com Center’s meticulous design shows. The office’s strategic location puts it in the heart of a bustling district that makes it a more accessible and convenient workplace for office workers. The center is only 9 kilometers from the South Luzon Expressway’s Nichols Toll Plaza and even closer to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Within the MOA Complex, too, is the National University MOA Campus, giving SM Offices business partners easy access to a rich talent pool.

SM Offices Business Unit Head Alexis Ortiga adds, “We also put a priority on employee conveniences. Through a network of elevated walkways, FourE-com Center is strategically interconnected to the MOA Complex. This means easy access to other amenities and facilities, such as the Mall of Asia, SMX Convention Center, SM MOA Arena, SM by the Bay, and transport terminals among others.”

Fusing industrial and modern styles, the FourE-com Center’s interior design is crafted to meet current tenant pre-requisites and create a cohesive aesthetic. Each tower’s entrance lobby is elegantly lined with marble, while the office floors boast of floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide tenants with an unobstructed view of the picturesque Manila Bay.

Energy-saving systems are implemented in the center by utilizing natural light, energy-efficient LED lighting, water-efficient fixtures and aerators, and motion-activated escalators. Water and waste management systems are also in place to ensure that non-potable water and wastes are recycled. Other low-carbon footprint features in the complex include an electric vehicle charging station, bike racks, and even a Trash-To-Cash Program.

With plans to expand its offerings, the FourE-Com Center’s fifth-level open-air sky garden will introduce more amenities by the third quarter of 2024, including outdoor work spaces, free Wi-Fi, and multi-purpose outdoor event spaces for tenant-centric activities, such as exercise classes and holiday parties. These amenities are sure to add to the allure of FourE-Com Center, providing businesses an inspiring work environment tailored for today’s dynamic work culture.

Experience Growth in a Premier Office Space

For businesses looking to occupy one of its spaces, FourE-Com Center has floor plates ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 sq.m., allowing BPOs and corporate markets to choose from a selection of sizes. These office spaces are also offered in bare-shell condition, allowing tenants the liberty to customize their environments according to their specific needs and preferences.

“SM Offices continues to set the standard in office developments. Advancing innovative and sustainable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, SM Offices facilitates the growth and success of business enterprises in a premier and strategically located office complex,” said Ortiga.

For more information on FourE-Com Center and other office developments from SM Prime, visit https://www.smoffices.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

