China Banking Corp., more known to many as Chinabank or CBC, celebrates its 104th anniversary this year by reiterating its commitment to stand by its customers “through every endeavor, challenge, and trimuph.”

Now the country’s 4th largest private universal bank, CBC stays true to its core values and heritage while modernizing its image with a new brand and its first brand ambassador.

Learn more about CBC’s recent strides, as well as its tailored products and services, in their recent publication on The Philippine STAR. Click the images below to view the pages.

