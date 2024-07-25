Pag-IBIG Fund has announced the immediate availability of its Calamity Loan to assist members affected by Typhoon Carina. The typhoon has intensified monsoon rains (habagat), leading to widespread flooding across various regions.

The agency has allocated calamity loan funds to help affected members in Metro Manila, Cainta (Rizal), Baco (Oriental Mindoro), and the Province of Batangas. Additional funds will be released for other areas where State of Calamity may be declared.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is ready to support our Filipino workers with their immediate financial needs through our cash loans. We are closely coordinating with local government units in the hardest-hit areas to ensure that aid reaches those in need promptly, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive to extend all necessary assistance to our fellow Filipinos affected by these calamities,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

The Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan is one of the agency’s Short-Term Loan programs designed to provide relief and support to members residing or working in areas declared under a state of calamity. Qualified members can borrow up to 80% of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which consists of their monthly contributions, their employer’s contributions, and accumulated dividends earned. The loan is offered at a low annual interest rate of only 5.95%, with payment terms of 24 or 36 months, with the first payment deferred for two months.

For members who need financial assistance in areas not declared under a state of calamity, the Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan is available to help them recover from the aftermath of the typhoon.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acostaemphasized the urgency of providing immediate financial support to members affected by the calamity.

“I have already instructed the deployment of our Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) as soon as roads become safe and passable, to ensure that our services become accessible to our members from the affected areas. Through our LPOW, Pag-IBIG members can submit their Calamity Loan applications to finance their immediate needs, file for insurance claims if their homes mortgaged under Pag-IBIG Fund are damaged, or file for a Housing Loan for major home repairs,” Acosta said.

She further added that members may submit their Calamity Loan applications online through the Virtual Pag-IBIG. “For members with internet access, they may accomplish, scan, and upload their Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan applications even without a Virtual Pag-IBIG account. They may also submit hard copies of all accomplished applications to their company’s accredited Fund Coordinators along with the required documents for processing.

And starting Monday (July 29), members whose employers are enrolled with STL online with Employer Interface may also submit their applications via the Virtual Pag-IBIG for Employers, making the process as easy and convenient as possible. Just make sure that you have activated your Virtual Pag-IBIG Account and your Loyalty Card Plus so that we can immediately credit the proceeds of your Calamity Loan. We want to reassure our members that they can count on Pag-IBIG Fund for timely and reliable assistance in their time of need.”

From January to June of this year, Pag-IBIG Fund has released a total of P35.32 billion in cash loans, assisting 1.50 million members. Of the total, P1.14 billion were Calamity Loans, which helped 70,141 members recover from the effects of typhoons and other calamities.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.