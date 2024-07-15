Angkas has come a long way in shaping and changing public perception about motorcycle taxis (MC Taxis). The company’s efforts have not only increased awareness but have also created significant advocacy that has led to the industry’s success. According to WR Numero, a leading research firm in the Philippines, awareness of Angkas is notably high, with 48% of Filipinos recognizing the brand. Furthermore, the study reveals that 45% of Filipino participants now use habal-habal for transportation, with 14% reporting regular usage and 11% using it two to four times weekly.

A recently published study by WR Numero reveals that 58% of Filipinos “agree with or strongly support” the legitimization of habal-habal, an unregulated motorcycle transport service. Additionally, 78% of Filipinos consider having an advocate in Congress essential, underscoring the significance of MC Taxis in the lives of Filipino commuters. The WR Numero Philippine Public Opinion Monitor, a pioneering and innovative public opinion research initiative, surveyed individuals 18 years and older nationwide regarding habal-habal. These findings highlight Angkas’ instrumental role in bringing nationwide awareness and advocacy for the motorcycle taxi industry.

Since its inception in 2016, Angkas has tirelessly worked to dispel the belief that using motorcycles to ferry passengers is unsafe, proving that with proper training and education, motorcycle taxis can be a viable and safe alternative form of transportation. The company has set new standards in the industry, demonstrating its commitment to safety and reliability. By 2019, Angkas had established its safety credentials with a remarkable 99.997% safety record, as presented in multiple court and congressional hearings. This success led to the Department of Transportation (DoTr) forming a technical working group (DoTr-TWG) to pilot a feasibility study on MC Taxis, with Angkas and 2 other players participating.

Transitioning from the achievements of Angkas, George Royeca, co-founder and now CEO, has emerged as a leading transport advocate. For nearly a decade, Mr. Royeca has championed job opportunities for habal-habal riders and provided legitimate two-wheel transport options for commuters. His visionary leadership has been central to Angkas’ success and the elevation of the motorcycle taxi industry.

In its early days, Angkas faced multiple threats of termination due to regulatory challenges and skepticism about the safety of MC Taxis. Mr. Royeca addressed these concerns by implementing rigorous biker training and promoting excellent service delivery to ensure safety and viability. To date, over 50,000 motorcycle drivers have been lifted out of poverty through Angkas, thanks to Mr. Royeca’s biker welfare initiatives like reliable loan programs, benefits, and incentives that formalized the once-informal habal-habal sector.

Mr. Royeca’s dedication to the motorcycle taxi industry and his advocacy efforts have paved the way for significant developments. The strong support (58%) for legitimizing habal-habal riders underscores the success of Mr. Royeca and Angkas in advocating for the inclusion of the informal sector in the country’s labor force and in offering commuters a safe, quick, and comfortable transport experience. Currently, Congress is working on regulatory laws for MC Taxis, structured according to the TWG’s recommendations. Mr. Royeca and Angkas’ belief in habal-habal riders has paved the way for this historic development in the local transport industry.

Angkas’ success in reaching nationwide consciousness and creating awareness and advocacy has been pivotal in the motorcycle taxi industry’s growth. George Royeca’s leadership and relentless advocacy have made him a champion of the industry and the 18 million-strong motorcycle rider community. Together, Angkas and George Royeca continue to drive forward the industry, ensuring a brighter future for millions of motorcycle riders across the Philippines.

