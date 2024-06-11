In appreciation for everything he provides us, Dad deserves a treat on his special day. This Father’s Day, raise your glass to the main man in your life with Seda Manila Bay’s special room package and a mouthwatering array of dining gastronomies to create an unforgettable experience for all dads.

Dad-ventures by the Bay

Put the spotlight and plan quality time with Dad amid a relaxing staycation from June 14 to 17 priced at P8,500 net. Reward them for a comfortable overnight stay in Deluxe Rooms that include a breakfast buffet for two and, a 20% discount at Misto and Straight Up Bar. In addition, dads will bring home a special token from Gouache Waxed Canvas, American Crew, and Jade’s Temple, as well as a complimentary massage at the hotel spa to revitalize their minds and body.

A Date with Dad: Father’s Day Special Lunch Buffet

Take Dad on a heartfelt date repleted with family bonding over a scrumptious spread with Father’s Day Lunch Buffet. Indulge in a medley of Misto’s well-loved international classics and local favorites on June 16 from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. To mark the occasion, Makina Watches will showcase its premium collections with a product display at the hotel lobby from June 15 to 16. All fathers dining in will also receive exclusive treats from Nike, Karabella Gelato, and Pup Up.

Honor your dad with a delightful Father’s Day retreat at Seda Manila Bay and celebrate this special day with moments that you will cherish forever.

For more information about the hotel, please visit manilabay.sedahotels.com, contact (02) 5304-8888, or follow Seda Manila Bay’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sedamanilabay.

