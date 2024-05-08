Globe Business, the enterprise and MSME arm of mobile leader Globe, has earned a total of eight prestigious accolades at this year’s Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards in recognition of its excellence in innovation.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards recognizes innovation among organizations in the region’s 29 markets. It is one of the notable programs under the Stevie® Awards, the world’s premier business awards.

Globe Business brought home an impressive eight Stevies – 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the Philippine telecom sector. Its wins include:

Gold:

Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service (Telecom) for “Project 5-Star: Next Gen CX”

Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation (Telecom) for “Mindhive – The 2023 Innovation Series: An Immersive Learning Hackathon”

Silver:

Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications for “Project Pinaypreneurs: Globe Business’ International Women’s Month Campaign”

Innovation in the Use of Events for “Mindhive – The 2023 Innovation Series: An Immersive Learning Hackathon”

Innovation in the Use of Video for “At Your SerBiz: Video Podcast Campaign”

Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year for “G Summit 2023: Phase Forward”

Bronze:

Innovation in the Use of Events for “Project Cyber Madness: A Cybersecurity Experiential Event for C-Suite and Working Teams”

Innovative Achievement in Thought Leadership for “Mindhive – The 2023 Innovation Series: An Immersive Learning Hackathon”

“We are immensely proud of these achievements which showcase our relentless pursuit of innovation to empower Filipino businesses big and small,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business. “This recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and national progress.”

The Stevie® Awards further cement the position of Globe Business as a vanguard of technological advancements, inspiring the brand to push boundaries and shape a brighter future for businesses in the Philippines.

