LSERV Corp., a trusted service contractor for private companies and government agencies, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, paving the way to provide the highest quality manpower and support services to its clients nationwide.

LSERV has successfully passed both Stage 1 and Stage 2 Certification Audits for the provision of Manpower and Support Services conducted by TÜV NORD Philippines Inc., a member of German TÜV NORD GROUP, a technical service provider worldwide on Feb. 19 and March 18-19, 2024, respectively.

Joseph V. Angeles, LSERV president, says, “We are very proud to announce that LSERV has successfully passed the audit for ISO 9001:2015 certification by TÜV NORD Philippines on March 18-19, 2024. This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality manpower and support services to our valued clients.”

This certification reaffirmed the company’s commitment to provide top-notch service contracting solutions to businesses and government agencies nationwide.

“At LSERV, we know and do what is right, we create value for our stakeholders, and ultimately, we succeed when our customers succeed,” Mr. Angeles added.

LSERV is now recommended for certification under the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard after it passed the Stage 2 Certification Audit.

“Our newly certified Quality Management System (QMS) formalizes our commitment to service quality, client success, and continuous improvement in our processes,” Mr. Angeles said.

As part of the Quality Management System (QMS), LSERV has implemented several key measures to guarantee client satisfaction.

These measures include continuously evolving standards to meet the client’s evolving needs, conducting internal audits to identify areas that need improvement, actively seeking customer input through surveys and direct communication, and providing an enhanced complaint resolution process to address concerns of its clients.

“We are confident that this achievement will further strengthen our partnership towards delivering exceptional quality manpower and support service,” Mr. Angeles added.

ISO 9001 is an international standard related to Quality Management Systems, which applies to any organization from all types of business sectors and activities regardless of the size or what the company does.

It focuses on customer satisfaction through the delivery of quality products and services. It can help both product and service organizations achieve standards of quality that are recognized and respected throughout the world.

