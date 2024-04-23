Globe Telecom and Singlife Philippines, a mobile-first life insurer, are igniting a revolution in rewards redemption with a groundbreaking partnership.

This historic collaboration empowers millions of Filipinos to unlock healthcare protection with just a few taps on their mobile phones. With this partnership, Globe subscribers can leverage their hard-earned Globe Rewards points to access Singlife’s comprehensive 3-in-1 Protection Plan.

Democratizing healthcare access for a healthier nation

Previously costing 50 points, the 3-in-1 Protection Plan is now dramatically more affordable, requiring only 5 Globe Rewards points. This shift in accessibility empowers Filipinos nationwide to prioritize their well-being and build a financial safety net against unforeseen medical emergencies due to Dengue, COVID-19 and accidents.

Expanding reach, elevating rewards

“At Singlife, we are driven by a relentless pursuit of empowering Filipinos to not only dream of a healthier future but actively build it. This groundbreaking partnership with Globe Telecom is a monumental leap forward. By leveraging the vast reach of Globe and dramatically reducing the cost of essential healthcare protection, we are unlocking a healthier future for millions of Filipinos,” says Sherie Ng, executive director of Singlife Philippines.

“This is more than just a rewards program; it’s a social movement that dismantles barriers and paves the way for a nation where financial security and physical well-being go hand-in-hand.”