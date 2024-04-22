Residential property developers are acknowledging the need to integrate eco-centric living in their master plan, a concept that is emerging as a non-negotiable lifestyle principle for a growing number of individuals aspiring for a healthier relationship with the world around them.

In light of this, Tagaytay Highlands introduces its newest residential district, Midlands West, a 320-hectare mixed-use enclave that is founded on the exclusive mountain resort’s much-touted values of ecocentrism, sustainability, health and wellness, and luxurious mountain living. Such distinct features are manifest in the district’s very first residential community to break ground — TREALVA at Midlands West.

TREALVA, a 19.9-hectare property that nestles within the breathtaking landscape of Midlands West, is a beacon of ecocentrism and sustainable living, embodying respect for nature in every aspect of its design and ethos.

“As the world becomes increasingly defined by rapid urbanization and relentless technological advancement, the allure of slowing down and rekindling a bond with our natural environment has never been stronger,” says SM Prime Holdings subsidiary Highlands Prime, Inc. (HPI) Senior Vice-President Lennie Mendoza.

“The lush environment of Midlands West serves as the perfect canvas for TREALVA. With design pillars anchored on ecocentrism, Tagaytay Highlands’ newest luxury residential community seamlessly weaves the serenity of nature with the comfort of its modern amenities,” adds Mendoza.

TREALVA derives its name from Scandinavian and Latin roots, adhering to the property’s promise of a “bright, exalted land” where residents can experience the transformative power of living in spaces that breathe.

Through thoughtful and minimalist architecture, TREALVA not only complements its surroundings but actively enhances them, inspiring a deep connection and a sense of belonging among health, wellness, and nature advocates that call it home.

At TREALVA, future residents can design and build their dream homes as breathable spaces, with organic themes that foster a greater love for nature and its preservation. Natural light will flood through the expansive windows, and the innovative use of natural resources will bring elements of the outdoors into the residence, creating an environment that feels alive and rejuvenating.

With 40% of the project dedicated to open spaces and stunning greenery, would-be residents can take in clear, sweeping views of the natural surroundings. Immaculate rain gardens are also strategically integrated throughout the property, serving as havens of tranquility where wellness and nature converge.

Families at TREALVA may immerse themselves in a plethora of outdoor activities, ranging from passive relaxation to exhilarating adventures. Sustainable parks, with lush green patches of nature, serve as communal spaces where residents may gather to unwind, socialize, and recharge amidst the beauty of the outdoors.

The centerpiece of TREALVA’s recreational offerings is its exclusive clubhouse, boasting unparalleled views of picturesque Taal Lake and Volcano as well as the mountains around it. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a host of amenities, including adult and kiddie pools, and an expansive event lawn perfect for hosting social functions and celebrations.

In recognition of its steadfast commitment to continuously provide safe and secure facilities for its residents, and their guests, Tagaytay Highlands was recently awarded the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has likewise named HPI as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects. HPI has also earned a Bronze Recognition for Developer of the Year (Luzon) from The Outlook 2023 Philippine Real Estate Awards.

For those who value sustainability, wellness, and the beauty of nature, TREALVA represents more than just a place to live — it is a philosophy, a way of life, and a promise of a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

For inquiries and other information, interested buyers may access Tagaytay Highlands’ Facebook, Instagram and website.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.