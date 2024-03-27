Okada Manila, Entertainment City’s premier luxury resort and casino, is thrilled to announce an array of splendid Easter celebrations. As a time of renewal and joy, Okada Manila is set to transform the holiday experience with its opulent offerings, tailor-made for families and friends seeking an extraordinary Easter adventure.

Cove Manila’s Easter Daycation: A Celebration of Joy and Discovery

On March 31, Cove Manila transforms into a festive wonderland for a one-day extravaganza. With session timings from 9 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 8 PM, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy a variety of activities. The lineup includes a family-friendly program, an Egg Hunt Adventure set within the vibrant Dance Club, arts and crafts for creative expression, and a Photo Booth Station to capture the day’s memories. Additionally, guests can take advantage of swimming in Cove Manila’s luxurious indoor pools, adding to the day’s excitement. Ticket options are available with the Child Pass priced at PHP 2,288 nett, providing children a 5-hour pass filled with delightful surprises, including an Easter loot bag, a meal, beverage, and exclusive activities. The Adult Pass is set at PHP 1,600 nett, offering adults a 5-hour experience complete with Easter-themed snacks and beverages, allowing for a day of memorable family bonding.

PLAY’s Easter Carnival: A Festive Adventure for the Young

The young and young-at-heart are welcomed to PLAY, Okada Manila’s dedicated family zone, for an Easter carnival brimming with fun and excitement. From the whimsical “Pin The Tail” activity to a host of games and creative stations, PLAY is set to be the epicenter of joy and laughter this Easter.

Culinary Celebrations: A Journey of Flavors

This Easter, Okada Manila invites guests to a culinary journey at Medley Buffet and The Lobby Lounge, featuring special dining experiences that promise to delight the senses and create lasting memories. On March 31st, Medley Buffet will serve a Delightful Easter Feast for lunch and dinner, with adult tickets at PHP 4,300 nett and children’s tickets at PHP 2,150 nett. The feast boasts a wide array of lavish dishes, from seafood like Boston Lobster and King Prawn, to meats such as Roasted Prime Rib and Crispy Pata, and ending with Easter-themed desserts for a sweet conclusion. The Lobby Lounge also offers a cozy retreat from March 22to April 10, where guests can indulge in Easter specialties starting at PHP 400 nett, providing an elegant setting for those wishing to enjoy the festive flavors in a more relaxed atmosphere.

A Fusion of Celebration, Luxury, and Wonder

Okada Manila’s comprehensive Easter celebration also blends retail therapy with a serene staycation offer and the mesmerizing Fountain experience, promising a memorable holiday. For those seeking a retreat, Okada Manila’s luxurious accommodations provide a serene oasis, while its retail spaces offer a prelude to summer with an array of shopping choices. The festivities culminate with The Fountain show, a captivating display of water, light, and music, creating a perfect atmosphere for Easter memories.

This season, Okada Manila curates an unparalleled blend of entertainment, dining, and relaxation, crafting an extraordinary Easter experience. For a more detailed look at what’s in store and for reservations, visit the Easter Bliss by the Bay landing page at https://www.okadamanila.com/deals/easter-bliss-by-the-bay.

