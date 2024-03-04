Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has announced its exclusive ticket redemption promo to make it so much easier for Filipino fans to get hold of tickets to the much-anticipated “+-= ÷x Tour” or the “Mathematics Tour” of global music icon Ed Sheeran happening at the SMDC Festival Grounds on Saturday, March 9.

Sheeran, who has been rocking his tour since April 2022, is expected to perform songs from his latest album alongside his old chart-toppers like “Tides,” “I’m A Mess,” “Shivers,” “The A Team,” “Castle On The Hill,” “Perfect,” “Lego House,” “Shape Of You,” and “Thinking Out Loud,” among others.

As an added treat to fans, viral British singer Callum Scott and hit Filipino band Ben&Ben are set to front-act for the Grammy-winning artist.

How to redeem Ed Sheeran concert tickets from Smart

Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers who are excited to do the math may redeem their tickets by exchanging their points on the Smart App, which is downloadable on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

A specific number of points is required to claim a ticket in different categories. Subscribers may also augment their points by topping up promos. The more points, the better the chances of redeeming higher category tickets.

To redeem tickets, subscribers may follow these steps:

Download the Smart App then sign-up or Log-in to your account. Once in, go to Rewards, then Under Redeem Rewards, tap the Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour 2024’ in Manila ticket you want to redeem. Click Redeem button on the pop-up screen to confirm redemption. Subscriber will receive a notification and text message for successful redemption and instructions on how to claim their tickets.

Get ready for a music and visual spectacle

This Manila leg is the 60th stop for “mathematics” and the 10th stop for Sheeran this 2024. Sheeran, who was last here for his “Divide” concert back in 2018, is known to switch up the visual spectacle during his live outings via larger-than-life LED setups and awesome firework displays timed perfectly with each song performance.

Subscribers can rely on the Smart network as they instantly post and share photos, videos, reels, and stories about their favorite moments in the concert with their friends and loved ones via their go-to apps.

Sheeran’s 2024 concert follows a string of world-class acts that Smart brought closer to subscribers, including the Asia Artist Awards 2023, TWICE 5th World Tour “Ready To Be,” and Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour.”

