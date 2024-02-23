The implementation of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) to benefit Filipino cancer patients and their families will be the highlight at the Philippine National Cancer Summit (PNCS) 2024 on Feb. 29 to March 1, 2024 at the Novotel Manila.

Dr. Manuel Francisco Roxas, Chairperson of the Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission Foundation (PCS CanCom), said that the implementation of NICCA on a whole of society approach is key in advancing cancer care in the Philippines.

“We have one of the best cancer laws in the world and we are gathering all the cancer care stakeholders in the event to discuss a whole of society approach to properly implement NICCA,” Dr. Roxas said. “This event will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to identify and disseminate best practices, models, and innovations in integrated cancer care,” Dr. Roxas added.

With the theme “Advancing Integrated Cancer Care Systems for the Filipino,” the summit aims to unite a diverse range of multisectoral stakeholders from the national and international cancer community to address this critical issue, focusing specifically on the crucial elements of early screening and timely surgical intervention.

The summit will be attended by advocates and pioneers from the medical community, patient support and survivor groups, academic and research institutions, industry partners, the private sector, local government units, and key national government agencies.

The PNCS 2024 is organized by the PCS CanCom, Philippine Cancer Society and Cancer Coalition Philippines.

Dr. Roxas said that the summit will provide an opportunity to foster collaboration among all stakeholders, establish concrete quality metrics in cancer care, and formulate recommendations to enhance the quality and accessibility of cancer care in the Philippines.

Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, MD, is set to be the keynote speaker in the two-day summit while DoH Undersecretary Dr. Enrique A. Tayag, PHSAE, FPSMID, CESO III, will speak on the topic “Celebrating progress and gains in cancer care and NICCA implementation” during the Summit.

NICCA or Republic Act No. 11215 was signed into law on Feb. 14, 2019, which will provide quality and affordable cancer health services and alleviate the financial burden of cancer patients and their families.

Dr. Roxas also urged doctors, nurses and cancer patients and their families to attend the event by registering at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsKYkAyGAB30wLEnAD2IaRMkFnlSvdKtGatXNojrVO8JfOiA/viewform.

Established in December 2019, PCS CanCom aims to be the forefront national leader in advancing value-based, high-quality cancer surgery services and pioneering research. As a strategic partner of the DoH, it actively collaborates in advocating for the Multidisciplinary Team Approach and plays a crucial role in establishing mechanisms to monitor Cancer Surgical Treatment Outcomes, aligning with the objectives of the NICCA.

