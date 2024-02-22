Scam Watch Pilipinas will include the use of Gogolook’s digital anti-fraud mobile application Whoscall in its roadshows nationwide to educate Filipinos against cyber fraud.

Gogolook, a leading TrustTech company in the region, recently became the technology convenor of Scam Watch Pilipinas to develop a comprehensive approach to prevent Filipinos from becoming victims of online scam.

Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Founder and Co-Lead Convenor Jocel de Guzman said that the use of Whoscall app can provide an additional level of protection against intrusive online scam messages and calls as it can identify, detect, and filter scam and spam messages, calls, and URLs.

“We want the public to maximize the free features of the Whoscall app such as the Scan URL, caller-ID, and the report and block features to check if URLs and numbers are part Gogolook’s database of fraudulent websites and numbers,” Mr. De Guzman revealed.

Manwoo Joo, Gogoolook Chief Operating Officer, said that they can help provide Scam Watch Pilipinas with technology and expertise in educating Filipinos against cyber fraud.

“We are happy to support all the efforts of the government and advocacy group like Scam Watch Pilipinas by sharing our technology and know-how as an integral part of the anti-scam awareness campaign in the Philippines,” Mr. Joo said.

Mel Migrino, Gogolook’s Country Representative for the Philippines and Regional Director for Information Security and Alliances, said that the partnership with Scam Watch Pilipinas can provide a new channel for the company’s anti-scam awareness efforts in the country.

“Whoscall can provide an actual sense of security to Filipinos because of the many features of the app that can be used to check fake URLs, report and block numbers and filter unwanted text messages,” Ms. Migrino said.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and Gogolook signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year to build a stronger cyber fraud network in the Philippines together with countries such as Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Whoscall was officially launched in the Philippines in August last year and has already achieved significant traction and positive feedback from local users. Gogolook is a Taiwan-based brand which boasts a service scope covering more than 30 countries.

Scam Watch Pilipinas is the national citizen arm of the government after signing a covenant with the Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT), CICC, National Privacy Commission (NPC) and National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in July 2023.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.