Crack the code on this year’s business frontiers with ‘Business Trendspotting 2024’ webinar

The world has never been the same after the pandemic. The post-pandemic era today is marked by high-speed technological advancements and rapidly-evolving consumer behaviors, both of which serve as a detriment to long-running businesses and something to use as an edge over the competition.

Staying ahead means being able to predict which trends will shape the future of industries. For executives at the C-suite, this is not just about keeping pace; it’s about steering their organizations with foresight and agility.

After a challenging 2023 beset by skyrocketing inflation rates, a global tightening of monetary policies, lingering supply chain problems from the effects of COVID-19, as well as the impact of geopolitical strife and climate change, this year, more than ever, businesses need to develop strategies that ensure resilience, growth, and long-term sustainability.

Fortunately, lessons from the past can give an insight into how things will play out in the future. Digital technology, which has provided the means of alleviating much of the economic strain brought about by the pandemic, will prove integral in this new world.

In fact, nearly two-thirds of organizations are directly linking their digital road maps to overall corporate strategy, so much that digital technology investment is now expected to outpace growth up to nine times more than some Asian economies in 2024.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI powered by large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, is predicted to be the top investment priority this year well ahead of other technologies.

BusinessWorld, in partnership with Beeline Now Consulting Services, Inc., will be holding its “Business Trendspotting 2024” online webinar this Feb. 22. This virtual forum aims to gather experts and government officials to provide companies the insight and foreknowledge required to delve into the dynamic landscape of business and IT trends shaping the Philippines in 2024.

The event, hosted online from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., will provide a concise yet comprehensive exploration of the latest business and IT trends specifically tailored for the Philippines.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Francisco M. Dakila and University of Asia and the Pacific professor Bernardo M. Villegas will be providing keynote addresses on their outlook for the Philippines this 2024.

This is to be followed by a talk on “IDC FutureScape: Digital Business Predictions for 2024”, to be led by International Data Corp. Vice-President Linus Lai on the impact of digital technology on business in the next five years.

Mr. Lai is a member of the Asia/Pacific Software and Services Research Group, with more than 20 years of IT experience in the region. Based in Sydney, Australia, he has experience in several cloud, software, and services programs in Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), which covers a wide range of technology and services markets across 13 countries.

In this role, he is responsible for providing insights and analyses in enterprise adoption, integration, and management of these solutions. This includes sourcing strategies, vendor selection, and identifying emerging trends in business and technology solutions across technology buyers in the region.

Mr. Lai is a a founding member of IDC Asia/Pacific’s Emerging Technology Advisory Council and is a recipient of numerous awards for country, regional, and quality research contributions.

After the talk, Mr. Villegas and Mr. Lai will be joined by the country manager of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Philippines, Jerry J. Bongco, for a panel discussion answering the most pressing questions for businesses aiming to thrive online, moderated by One News anchor Danie Laurel.

A seasoned IT business leader, Mr. Bongco has over 30 years of experience in telecommunications, information technology, and cloud computing fields. He has worked closely with Philippine conglomerates; enterprise, mid-market, and small business customers; and iconic brands to deliver digital transformation goals and outcomes.

As AWS Philippines’ country manager (April 2023 – present), Mr. Bongco is responsible for bringing to life the company’s mission — “To be the most trusted, customer-centric company that empowers the Philippines to innovate” — with a long-term orientated strategy to accelerate cloud adoption and digitalization in the country. He leads a team of passionate professionals who enable and empower Philippine businesses across various sizes and types to innovate and become world-class by leveraging and harnessing the power of the AWS Cloud.

