The SGV Foundation has announced the start of the nomination period for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines at the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement at the STI Holdings Center in Makati on Feb. 7. The MoA was signed and witnessed by co-presenters who have supported the program over the years. These include the Asian Institute of Management, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Business for Social Progress, and Philippine Stock Exchange; with official media partners BusinessWorld and ABS-CBN News Channel. Former finalists and winners graced the event, led by EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Philippines winner Benjamin Yao, chairman and CEO of SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp.; and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2009 Philippines Amb. Jesus Tambunting, chairman of Capital Shares Investment Corp. A special video message was also presented by EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Philippines winner Dennis Uy, CEO and co-founder of Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.

The theme for the 2024 program is “Shaping Opportunities,” which recognizes the transformative ability of Filipino entrepreneurs in reimagining and molding our economy through their grit, innovation, and passion. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines theme also honors the art of entrepreneurship that underscores successful enterprises. By creating impactful businesses, local entrepreneurs have the power to reshape the country’s economic landscape and build a better working world.

Since the program was first launched in 2003, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines has become one of the most prestigious awards programs in the local business community. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines program showcases the potential of entrepreneurship to create opportunities, solutions and bring about positive change.

The search is open to all Filipino entrepreneurs. To be eligible, a nominee must be a Filipino business owner who is primarily responsible for the recent performance of his or her company. The nominee must still be active in business, which must have been in operation for at least two years. The nominee must also be still active in top-level management if he or she is the founder of a publicly-held company. A completed nomination form, audited financial statements, and other business documents are required for a nomination to be considered for further judging. Nominations for the award may be submitted online at eoy.ey.com by June 28, 2024.

