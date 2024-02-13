Today’s generations are at the forefront of embracing the gig economy, and this is revolutionizing the traditional employment landscape. Fueled by a desire for flexibility and independence, millennials and Gen Z are increasingly turning to gig opportunities or side hustles.

This was the insight that inspired Sun Life Philippines’ recently launched campaign, “The Next Big Gig”. The campaign aims to invite today’s generation to venture into becoming a financial advisor as their next side hustle.

“The Next Big Gig” was officially launched at a media event held at Makati Shangri-La last Feb. 7. At the event, Sun Life Financial Advisors shared their own personal stories to enlighten the audience about how this gig gives them income opportunities, the freedom of time, and a sense of fulfillment in helping their clients start their journey towards financial security.

All these were likewise reflected in Sun Life’s newest digital video, which premiered during the event. It features various individuals who are also financial advisors, such as a school teacher, an online seller, a corporate employee, and an entrepreneur – all of whom enjoy the perks of being a financial advisor, namely the earnings, travel incentives, finding an advocacy, and the rewarding feeling of being your clients’ Partner for Life.