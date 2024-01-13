Asia’s leading hospitality group, together with Hann Resorts, announces plans to redefine luxury through a signature nature-integrated approach tailored for families and leisure travelers

Banyan Tree is set to debut its first resort in the Philippines within a sprawling 450-hectare project in New Clark City, Tarlac. Envisioned to become the ultimate luxury sanctuary north of Metro Manila, Banyan Tree and Hann Resorts broke ground for the property at the Hann Reserve master-planned luxury lifestyle integrated resort.

Slated to debut in 2026, the highly acclaimed Hann Reserve is situated within a 15-minute drive from the newly developed Clark International Airport and a convenient two-hour drive from Manila. The estate project will feature exclusive PGA-affiliated player development facilities alongside three 18-hole championship golf courses, clubhouses, a mixed-use commercial centre, premium villas and residences, a 10-hectare public park, and a collection of luxury resorts.

The ceremonial groundbreaking was attended by Banyan Tree CEO Eddy See, Ennismore Senior Vice President Francois Baudin, Hann Resorts Chairman and CEO Dae Sik Han, together with Accor Senior Vice President of Operations Sylvain Pasdeloup, Accor Vice President for Development Chris Cho, BCDA Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap. The ceremony was then followed by an intimate press briefing for the local press, as well as a celebration attended by DOT Under Sec. Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan and BCDA President Jake Bingcang among others at Swissotel Clark.

1 of 3

“Hann Reserve is a game-changer for luxury travel in the Philippines. With the breathtaking beauty of New Clark City as our backdrop and the synergy of Hann Resorts with Banyan Tree as the driving force, we are proud to present a landmark development that offers an unparalleled golfing and leisure experience for discerning travellers of all kinds,” said Dae Sik Han, Chairman and CEO of Hann Resorts.

“We are excited for this development as we have always believed that Central Luzon can be one of the premier tourist destinations in the country. Tourists are seeking more authentic experiences and this is exactly what Banyan Tree is all about,” affirmed DOT Undersecretary Pamintuan.

For its part, BCDA President Jake Bingcang said: “It is something that will not only make Clark very proud but the entire country as well, as it will be the first of its kind in the Philippines. Rest assured that we at BCDA will provide full support to make sure Hann finds success in this big vision for the country.”

Eddy See, CEO of Banyan Tree Group, expressed his excitement about being part of the Philippines’ newest ultra-luxe leisure destination. “Although people associate Banyan Tree with luxury, one of the key things that is very important is the sense of emotion—the sense of feeling connected to the place through experiences that evoke memories that you will always remember for many years to come. Sense of place is very fundamental concept for any Banyan Tree development, and we have found it in Hann Reserve,” he said.

Banyan Tree: Sanctuary for the Senses

1 of 3

An internationally awarded hospitality brand known for its dedication to wellbeing and sustainability, Banyan Tree New Clark City will offer guests a sanctuary for the senses, providing a rejuvenating destination for families and friends.

Nestled in the lush greenery of Tarlac, the luxury property will feature fifty high-end pool villas in one- and two-bedroom configurations, designed in Banyan Tree’s signature nature-integrated style. The spacious 106-sqm villas will combine alfresco relaxation areas with plunge pools, sun decks, and inviting indoor living spaces, and offer access to leisure facilities including a central swimming pool, health club, and tropical garden spa featuring the signature rainforest hydrothermal experience. A Banyan Tree Gallery will retail local and handmade crafts, and there will be dedicated event spaces and dining options that include the Group’s award-winning Thai restaurant, Saffron.

“The design of Banyan Tree Clark revolves around principles that are ecological yet naturally luxurious, where we express our respect for the local environment through creative design, architecture and green building practices. We also preserve the cultural integrity of the land and its people by exerting conscientious effort to preserve indigenous flora and fauna,” said Hann Philippines Vice President for Real Estate and Property Development Neki Liwanag.

Cultural Inspiration and Unparalelled Luxury

1 of 2

Guided by the design principles of ecological sustainability, natural luxury, and cultural sensitivity, Banyan Tree Clark architecture draws inspiration from the vibrant heritage of the Philippines, particularly the provinces of Tarlac and Pampanga. The resort brings the folklore of the Sun and the Moon to life through meticulously designed villas, crafted with eco-friendly and sustainable materials. These architectural marvels seamlessly integrate with the surroundings, while the landscape design spanning 60 hectares honors the region’s agricultural legacy with its indigenous flora and fauna.

Banyan Tree Clark offers a truly luxurious experience, immersing guests in a distinct sense of place. The resort carefully curates authentic and memorable experiences that celebrate the natural landmarks of Pampanga and Tarlac, prominently featuring Mt. Arayat and Mt. Pinatubo. Within its embrace, a genuinely inclusive community thrives, as the property prioritizes the employment of qualified locals and indigenous people of Tarlac and Pampanga, from construction to day-to-day operations.

As part of a long-term strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group signed in 2016, Banyan Tree New Clark City will be co-managed by Banyan Tree Group and Accor. For more information about Banyan Tree New Clark City, visit www.banyantree.com.

