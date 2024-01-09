GCash achieved a 92% net promoter score (NPS) in December 2023, indicating it’s a highly recommended and trusted brand among Filipinos. The NPS has been a globally recognized metric since 2003 and was created by top management consulting firm Bain and Company.

Based on an internal study among active GCash users, significant gains seen in the major categories of usefulness, ease of usage, security, and customer service drove GCash’s total NPS. The survey aimed to determine accurate customer sentiment by accounting for positive and negative feedback.

Under the primary metrics of the report, GCash achieved an all-time high in customer recommendations for the following criteria: Usefulness, 93; Ease of Use, 93; Security, 88; and Customer Service, 81.

“The net promoter score is one of our many ways to show that we are truly listening to our customers. At GCash, we believe that the best way to promote the brand is for customers themselves to share their experience with others, which has so far been positive according to the report. Among the good things that customers are saying is that GCash products and services are relevant to their needs, have a wide range of online and offline partners, and is a more convenient way than conventional offline methods that are always available when needed,” said GCash VP and head of corporate communications Gilda Maquilan.

Regarding ease of use, GCash users say it is easy to navigate and get used to. It is available for use in most transactions they need it for. Education materials are helpful and easy to understand. Customers are also saying that self-help articles are easy to access.

Security, which helps build trust among customers, also scored positive sentiment. Customers say security measures are sufficient to protect their accounts, especially from scammers and fraudsters. The report reveals that customers feel safe with their private data and the integrity of their accounts as long as they don’t share their MPIN and OTP with others.

In terms of customer service, the ease of getting help with GCash has significantly improved, as issues are resolved with fast and timely replies and updates.

Earlier in 2023, GCash was also cited as one of the most endearing brands by independent research firm PUBLiCUS Asia. In its PAHAYAG 2023 Second Quarter Survey, GCash was shown as a “clear leader in the financial services category,” with a dominant 80% endearment score.

