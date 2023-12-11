AMCINERO, the Labor Management Cooperation Committee of Apex Mining Co., Inc. (AMCI), was recognized for its outstanding labor-management cooperation (LMC) practices at the 13th National Convention on Labor-Management Cooperation held on Nov. 23-24.

The convention, with the theme “Reboot, Revitalize, Optimize: Getting Ahead Towards a Boundless Horizon,” was organized by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) in partnership with the Philippine League of Labor-Management Cooperation Practitioners (PHILAMCOP).

1 of 2

The journey of the committee began in 2014 when management called for employee solidarity in times of adversity. In response to the call, AMCINERO was born in February 2015.

With the help of the NCMB Region Office 11, the company built foundations for its LMC objectives, including fostering harmonious relationships, providing a platform for dialogue, and establishing communication strategies.

The key roles of AMCINERO were institutionalized through an electoral process to represent the laboring majority. The company’s malasakit (care) programs have taken it far in achieving industrial peace, with programs and activities regularly conducted to ensure a well-balanced workplace of high- performing teams and well-cared-for individuals.

The Labor Management Committee has established various subcommittees addressing the well- being of the employees, such as Family Welfare, Code of Decorum and Investigation, Corporate Social Responsibility, Labor Laws Compliance, and Productivity Improvement committees.

Engr. Ernesto Javier, Mine Division Manager of AMCI, said, “The company is simply complying with the mandates of the law. Whatever we do, it’s not just for the company; there is always a basis. That’s what we want for our fellow mine workers to understand.”