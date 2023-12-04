TCS Sustainathon is an ideation competition that aims to inspire students to envision a sustainable future by leveraging on digital technologies to solve real world problems. It is a platform that enables our young minds to collaborate with private companies, non-profit organizations and government agencies to co-create solutions to tackle sustainability challenges. Students are invited to deep dive and develop ideas and solutions to address the Challenge Statements developed for them. What started off in Singapore in 2020 is now a successful global initiative, with editions across many countries and regions, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Middle East.

Formally launched on Sept. 25, 2023, the theme for TCS Sustainathon Philippines 2023 focuses on developing new innovative solutions to address challenges and increase representation of women and young girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Tata Consultancy Services, one of the largest employers of women globally, we have been focused on the issue of active participation and leadership of women in STEM. The lack of gender equity is more apparent in engineering and information technology fields.

Students from senior high schools, colleges, and universities that are 25 years or below are invited to submit their interesting and creative proposals before Jan. 11, 2024.

Women in STEM is also a part of TCS Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) framework. DEI is fostered at TCS to make everyone feel safe, respected, and valued by practicing ‘Inclusion without Exception.’ Our inclusive workplace supports various purpose-led Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to give our employees a safe space to share, learn, collaborate, and grow.

We look forward to receiving all the creative and innovative proposals from all the students and meeting all the finalists on Feb. 8, 2024.

To learn more about TCS Sustainathon, please visit https://www.sustainathon.tcsapps.com/events/ongoing/PH2023.

