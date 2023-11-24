The nation’s largest private employer, Concentrix + Webhelp was elevated to the Hall of Fame as Outstanding Employer and Exporter for Large Enterprise, in an awarding ceremony at the World Trade Center, hosted by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on its 28th anniversary.

PEZA Hall of Fame status is given to a company that has won an award for 3 consecutive years, which is now the case for Concentrix + Webhelp in both Outstanding Employer and Exporter award categories. Outstanding Employer is given to a company that has generated the greatest number of jobs for the past year while also maintaining high regard for the welfare of its workforce and enabling harmony across levels, as well as having a solid track record on employee relations, talent development and communications, workplace health and safety, and industry recognition. On the other hand, Outstanding Exporter is bestowed on a company that has accomplished outstanding performance in exports and is a good corporate citizen.

According to Concentrix + Webhelp SVP and Country Leader Amit Jagga, who was present at the awarding and also gave a message for PEZA in its Investor Video, “PEZA has been an instrumental partner in enabling our organization to operate effectively, with high velocity and integrity, and grow into the country’s largest private employer. We remain committed to growth, providing jobs, caring for our game-changers, and creating positive impact in the communities where our people live and work. Importantly, we will continue to leverage the recognition PEZA has consistently bestowed upon Concentrix + Webhelp, to further attract potential clients to put their business in the Philippines and our company as their partner-of-choice! It is our distinct honor to help promote and encourage investment in the country, in collaboration with PEZA and the rest of our advocates and partners.”

In 2023, Concentrix + Webhelp in the Philippines continued to grow with the launch of its 52nd site, Cebu Exchange Tower, which is now its largest in the Philippines. This year, the company’s local workforce also clocked over 150,000 volunteer hours nationwide, and over a million learning and development hours. Over 8,000 game-changers were promoted in their careers this 2023 as well. According to VP for Finance Aldrin Dulig, who was also present at the ceremony, “As a company that designs, builds and runs the future of Customer Experience (CX), we take pride in future-proofing the careers of our game-changers and providing equal opportunity in a sustainable, diverse and inclusive working environment. We hope that our induction into the Hall of Fame inspires other locators to follow suit.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.