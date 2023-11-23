The Asticom Group of Companies, a leading tech shared services and outsourcing entity within the Globe Group, took home two prestigious accolades at the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

Asticom secured the Gold Award for its “Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic,” while its dynamic President and CEO, Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, was recognized with the Silver Award as the “People-Focused CEO of the Year.”

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers recognizes the global best in employer practices and the HR professionals, teams, and products that cultivate exceptional workplaces.

A humbled Castillo-Reyes remarked, “We’re truly honored to once again be recognized for our efforts to support our people at Asticom. We couldn’t have achieved this without the dedication of our 5,000 plus team members, who help us fulfill Asticom’s mission of improving people’s lives.”

The Gold Award underscores Asticom’s innovative strategies in supporting its workforce during the pandemic’s challenging times. It mirrors the company’s dedication to fostering a healthy, diverse environment that prioritizes continuous learning and growth.

On the other hand, the Silver Award bestowed upon Castillo-Reyes celebrates her forward-thinking leadership, ensuring every Asticom employee feels valued, supported, and empowered.

These recent honors join Asticom’s expanding trophy cabinet, which boasts awards such as the Bronze for “Innovation in Digital Transformation” and Silver for “Thought Leader of the Year” from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2023. Asticom’s Stevie Awards tally now stands at an impressive nine wins since 2021.

Discover more about Asticom and its diverse ventures at https://asticom.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.