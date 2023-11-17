Five-star serviced residences Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Managed by Accor promotes the true meaning of the holidays, reminding everyone to spread love during the most wonderful time of the year. Joy~Nostalg shares the jubilant message through its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, titled “The Joy of Giving.”

This year’s celebration gives special meaning to the ceremonial kick-off to the holiday season. Living up to the event’s name, Joy~Nostalg exemplifies the joy of giving and extends hope and happiness to the less fortunate, in partnership with Liter of Light. The movement, led by social entrepreneur Ilac Diaz, turns inexpensive, readily available materials into high-quality solar lighting sources for people with limited or no access to electricity.

“This Christmas, our hearts are full as we illuminate lives, celebrating the gift of bringing light, joy, and hope to those in need,” says Odette Huang, general manager of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Managed by Accor.

Joy~Nostalg began its collaboration with Liter of Light months ago. The hotel learned that 90 minutes away from its location in Ortigas CBD, there is a community living without access to electricity. Joy~Nostalg reached out to Liter of Light, and worked to bring brightness to families, enabling proper study conditions for children and ensuring safe pathways for everyone.

Joy~Nostalg’s associates, aptly named “Heartists,” generously lent their resources to the project and contributed 100 solar lamps to the community. They personally assembled and delivered the lights, receiving overwhelming joy and gratitude from the community.

To supplement the effort, Joy~Nostalg reached out to customers, stakeholders, and guests for more contributions. The result is another set of 100 light sources, set to be handed out to 100 families during the holiday season.

“We often notice how our city becomes brighter during the festive season, but energy poverty still makes this same spark of Christmas a little harder to see in so many villages,” says Ilac Diaz, whose Liter of Light movement has installed more than 350,000 bottle lights in over 15 countries. “With Joy~Nostalg providing solar lamps hand-built by corporate volunteers, these lights will be sure to brighten so many lives this Christmas.”