Concentrix + Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies and the Philippines’ largest private employer, was declared the Grand Winner for Top Employer of the Year at the 2023 Asia CEO Awards. It was also recognized in the Circle of Excellence for 3 other categories: Sustainability Company of the Year, Woman Leader of the Year for Vice-President of Client Success Tonichi Parekh, and Expatriate Executive of the Year for SVP and Country Leader Amit Jagga.

Asia CEO Awards is the largest event of its kind in the region. For 14 years, it has been recognizing local and international organizations and leaders at the forefront of shaping the Philippine economic landscape and contributing to nation-building. This 2023, the award-giving body deemed Concentrix + Webhelp as ‘the best of the best’ as Grand Winner for Top Employer of the Year, for its superior job growth, career opportunities, excellent work environment and exceptional care for its people and local communities.

1 of 2

According to Concentrix + Webhelp SVP and Philippines Country Leader Amit Jagga, “It’s the ultimate honor to be Asia CEO 2023 Top Employer of the Year-Grand Winner among hundreds of companies, across all industries. This, together with the Circle of Excellence for Sustainability as well as our individual leadership getting recognized, all exemplify the unwavering commitment of Concentrix + Webhelp. As a company that designs, builds and runs game-changing customer experiences, we continuously invest in meaningful employment, future-ready careers, the best care for over 100,000 Filipino game-changers and their families, and bring positive impact to the communities where we live and work. The recognition also goes beyond our size, scale or the success of the Customer Experience (CX) industry where we belong – it truly affirms how being value-driven and people-centric at the core of everything we do is the right way to sustain growth, leadership, and the country’s position in the global stage.”

Concentrix + Webhelp operates 52 sites in 20 cities in the Philippines, employing over 100,000 Filipinos as the country’s largest private employer. This 2023, the company received #GreatPlaceToWork recognition from Fortune, Philippines Best Employer Brand award from HRD Congress and PEZA Hall of Fame status for Top Employer among its many accolades, for its exemplary growth and contributions to the nation and for nurturing Filipino talent.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.