Grab culminates Fan Faves 2023 — the leading superapp’s flagship food and beverage recognition program — with the announcement of this year’s winners. From September to October 2023, Fan Faves amassed an astounding number of votes from the platform’s consumers, reaching into the millions across 19 food and beverage categories.

Now in its third year, GrabFood Fan Faves 2023 celebrates the top picks of its highly active userbase by tallying total order as votes for each menu offering. This inclusive program extends its reach beyond Metro Manila as it also recognizes the merchant-partners from various regions across the country.

Under the national category, nine menu offerings qualified as Platinum Fan Faves after garnering more than 50,000 votes each — officially earning the title ‘The Country’s Ultimate Favorites.’ Leading the way with an extraordinary record in three categories is none other than Jollibee, securing triumph in the Burger, Fried Chicken, and Pasta categories. Jollibee’s Yumburger, Chickenjoy, and Jolly Spaghetti each garnered hundreds of thousands of votes during the voting period, solidifying their status as beloved food icons.

Other platinum winners are Mang Inasal’s Extra Creamy Halo-Halo (Cold Dessert) and Paa Large-PM1 (Grilled Chicken), Starbucks’ Caramel Macchiato (Coffee), McDonald’s McCrispy Chicken Fillet w/ Fries Medium Meal (Combo Meal), Angel’s Pizza’s Creamy Spinach Dip Double Deals (Pizza), and Chowking’s Siomai Chao Fan (Rice Meal).

Moreover, 39 food items have earned the title of “People-Approved Faves,” achieving Gold-Tier status based on a specific threshold of total votes. Finally, we have the Trending Faves, which — consisting of equally competitive menu offerings, have garnered a substantial number of votes, following in the footsteps of the Gold-Tier winners.

Lastly, legacy restaurants and culinary movers hailing from regions beyond Metro Manila also received well-deserved recognition through the Regional Faves program. This initiative brings the limelight to three restaurants in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Here is the complete list of winners of GrabFood Fan Faves 2023:

Platinum Awardees: The Country’s Ultimate Favorites

Burger Jollibee’s Yumburger

Coffee Caramel Macchiato

Cold Dessert Mang Inasal’s Extra Creamy Halo-Halo

Combo Meals McDonald’s McCrispy Chicken Fillet w/ Fries Medium Meal

Fried Chicken Jollibee’s Chickenjoy

Pasta Jollibee’s Jolly Spaghetti

Pizza Angel Pizza’s Creamy Spinach Dip Double Deals

Rice Meal Chowking’s Siomao Chao Fan

Grilled Chicken Mang Inasal’s Paa Large – PM1



Gold Awardees: People-approved Faves

Boneless Chicken Burger King’s X-tra Long Chicken Jr. Sandwich

Burger Burger King’s Whopper Jr. Meal

Coffee Pick-up Coffee’s Kape Kastila; Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Extra Large

Cold Dessert Chowking’s Super Sangkap Halo-Halo

Combo Meals Chowking’s Chinese-Style Fried Chicken Lauriat Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Solo A Roasted Chicken Greenwich’s Pizza Loaded Combo E KFC’s Ala King Zinger Steak w/ Corn Combo Meal Shakey’s Pizza’s Original Bunch of Lunch – Grab Popeyes Chicken’s 1-pc Chicken + Rice + Cajun Fries + Drink

Dessert Jollibee’s Peach Mango Pie Lola Nena’s LN Classic Donuts Red Ribbon’s Chocolate Dedication Cake 8×8

Fried Chicken KFC’s 1-pc Chicken Ala Carte Bon Chon’s 2-Pc Korean Fried Chicken Ala Carte Frankies New York Buffalo Wings’ Frankie’s Classic Buffalo Regular Wings Premium

Fries Jollibee’s Jolly Crispy Fries Potato Corner’s Tera Fries Army Navy’s Freedom Fries

Healthy Options SaladStop’s Hail Caesar Wrap! Subway’s Subway 6″ Meal

Milk Tea CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice’s Panda Milk Tea Macao Imperial Tea’s Cheesecake and Pearl Milk Tea

Pasta Greenwich’s Lasagna Supreme Amber’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Pizza Pizza Hut’s 39% off on Super Supreme S&R New York Style Pizza’s 18” Combo

Premium Burger Burger King’s 4-Cheese Whopper Jr. Meal McDonald’s Big Mac w/ Fries Medium Meal

Rice Meal Paotsin’s Fried Dumplings with Hainanese Rice Sinangag Express’ Tapsilog Rodic’s Diner’s Tapsilog Silogan ni Gian’s Porksilog Marugame Udon’s Gyudon Panda Express’ Plate

Grilled Chicken Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Solo B Roasted Chicken Chooks To Go’s Oven Roasted Chicken – Sweet Roast Baliwag Lechon Manok’s Manok (Whole)



Trending Faves Winners: Trending Faves on the Rise

Tropical Hut Hamburger Chicken Macaroni Salad Clubhouse Sandwich – Solo Chicken Sandwich – Solo Yoshinoya Gyudon Seattle’s Best Coffee Buy 1, Take 1 Large Iced White Chocolate Mocha Manam House Crispy Sisig 99 Peso Sulit Chicken Soy Garlic Chicken Karaage Bowl (Best Seller!) BOK Korean Fried Chicken Double Double Box Thai Mango Chicken Pad Thai Balai Pandesal Siksik Pandesal 10 pcs. Happilee Korean Kitchen Mini Kimbap – Spicy Pork 5pcs. David’s Tea House Shrimp Siomai



Regional Faves Winners

Luzon La Brent Tea and Cafe (Baguio) Hodori Korean Restaurant (Baguio) Ricebox Juicebox (Pampanga) Visayas Jafar’s Shawarma Station (Cebu) Orange Brutus (Cebu) Prutasan ni Adan (Cebu) Mindanao Wow Lechon (Davao) Frkn’ Brgrs (Cagayan De Oro) Chingkeetea (Cagayan De Oro)



GrabFood Director for Deliveries Greg Camacho shares, “Fan Faves 2023 serves as a testament to our dedication to building a reliable connection between our widest selection of merchants and our highly engaged users as they fulfill their unique cravings. It is a celebration of the culinary excellence and top-notch service that our platform champions. We extend this celebration to all of the stakeholders that we serve — from consumers and entrepreneurs, to every delivery-partner on the road.”

Visit the Fan Faves 2023 microsite for more details on the winners this year: https://grabfanfaves.com/.

