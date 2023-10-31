PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) is making waves with back-to-back property development awards this September.

The company took home two top spots in this year’s Lamudi Philippines The Outlook 2023 Real Estate Awards. PH1 World Developers was named “Real Estate Innovator of the Year” for using “progressive building solutions to address the country’s housing backlog,” and “Best Boutique Developer in Luzon” for addressing the “specific aesthetic and functional needs of its clientele.”

Meanwhile, PH1WD projects also received awards for excellence in concept and design. My Enso Lofts, located in Timog, Quezon City, was recognized as “Best Loft Type Condominium” by Southeast Asian awards-giving body DOT Property Awards last Sept. 14.

“We are honored by the support shown by our peers in property development as we pursue our mission to disrupt property development conventions in the Philippines,” said Gigi Alcantara, PH1WD President.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the belief of our clients and partners in our developments. We will continue to introduce innovative concepts to our properties and innovative engineering solutions to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers,” she continued.

Extra Space at No Extra Cost

My Enso Lofts and Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills both feature PH1WD’s unique “Extra Space at No Extra Cost” offering made possible through the developer’s exclusive Add-Loft Technology that increases the total volume of livable space in condo units by up to 38% — at no extra cost to the buyer.

“Through this concept, we give more than extra space to our customers. We also give extra value to their investment thanks to the value-engineering capabilities of our parent company Megawide,” said Ms. Alcantara.

In July of this year, PH1WD was officially acquired by listed infrastructure developer Megawide Construction Corp., a strategic move for both parties that unlocks more possibilities in the areas of design, engineering and construction of vertical and horizontal projects.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

