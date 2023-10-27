The fastest-growing telco provider in the country, DITO Telecommunity once again proved its exceptional services as independent mobile analytics company Opensignal awarded DITO with four awards — Games Experience, Upload Speed Experience, Availability and Consistent Quality — October 2023 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards* showed.

DITO was declared superior in Games Experience. This award measures how mobile users experience real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on an operator’s network. It also analyzes how mobile network conditions such as latency, packet loss, and jitter affect users’ multiplayer mobile gaming. On this note, DITO scored 63.1 points, dominating the two major telco providers, with Smart scoring 61.7 points and Globe scoring 60.7 points.

DITO also maintained its superior positions on Upload Speed Experience, Availability, and Consistent Quality. On Upload Speed, DITO’s score skyrocketed to 6.3Mbps, beating its previous score of 5.2Mbps. For the Consistent Quality Award, DITO again ranked first with a rating of 57.9%, beating Smart’s and Globe’s scores by 4.1 and 8.2 percentage points, respectively. This award measures how subscribers enjoy seamless standard-definition video streaming, web browsing, email use, and photo-sharing.

In terms of Availability, DITO remained outstanding with 98.6%, providing the most available network connection in various places where people commonly go, thus allowing users to access DITO’s network and stay connected more of the time.

These accolades attest to the company’s continuous efforts in ramping up its 5G infrastructures. Despite being a newcomer in the telco industry, DITO’s presence is indeed highly felt and recognized globally.

The company stays committed to uplifting telecommunities through its affordable, reliable, and high-speed connectivity.

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights and data integrating network experience and market performance across converged, wireless, and broadband operators.

To learn more about DITO, visit https://dito.ph/.

* Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report October 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1– September 28, 2023

© 2023 Opensignal Limited.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

