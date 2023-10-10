You’ve heard of a first-class flight or cruise, but have you experienced first-class land travel? Neither is luxury travel merely something that can just be enjoyed on a celebrity limousine or a high-end sedan.

With the New Nissan Patrol, one can enjoy luxurious, refined, and comfortable trips that any hardworking, on-the-go executive or professional deserves from a premium SUV, whether as passengers or drivers themselves.

Crafted with an advanced range of comfort and safety features, the Nissan Patrol offers its passengers “hassle-free and pleasurable rides.”

These unique features are evident right away, as the iconic V-Shaped Front Grille of the Patrol exudes a commanding presence on the road. There is more to the new model than its modern looks, however.

Many of the Patrol’s most astounding features can be seen inside the vehicle. Black wood veneer and fine leather give the dashboard and center console a premium finish. A highlight of the dashboard is the 12.3” Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio that puts a suite of premium tech features at one’s fingertips. It has Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connecting your smartphone’s music, apps, and messaging as you enjoy your luxurious ride. Moreover, the vehicle is equipped with a 13-Speaker BOSE Sound System, which enhances the auditory experience of the driver and passengers inside the Patrol.

In between the two front seats is a cool box, with a two-way opening and leather padded armrest, which gives more reason for passengers to have a delightful cruise over some drinks. The 8 leather seats of the Patrol, meanwhile, provide the driver and passengers an undeniable feeling of class and comfort through the 10-way (including lumbar support) Power Adjustable Climate Control with Active Head Restraint and Position Memory Function for the driver seat, a 4-Way Power Adjustable Climate Control with Active Head Restraint for the front passenger.

With its first-class looks, capability, safety, and technology, all working to serve those with discerning tastes, the New Nissan Patrol proves the success of the brand’s six generations of SUV heritage.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility

One of the key features that truly sets the Patrol apart is its built-in Nissan Intelligent Mobility features. It is the SUV with the most advanced driver-assist features in the full-size luxury SUV segment, such as its built-in Blind Spot Warning with Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control, and Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, among many others.

You can get a 360° bird’s-eye perspective of your car, or choose between the front, back, and curbside views as well as split-screen close-ups with the Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. Moreover, the display alerts you when it detects moving things close to your location.

Meanwhile, the Blind Spot Warning informs you visually and audibly when it discovers cars that are obscured from view so that your Patrol can avoid hitting such cars. The Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention can gently apply the brakes and assist in guiding your Patrol back into your lane if it notices that you’re attempting to change lanes with another vehicle in your blind spot region.

The Intelligent Forward Collision Warning monitors the road two cars ahead of you during this time, and when it notices a sudden deceleration in front of you, it alerts you visually and audibly to slow down. To help avoid a frontal accident or decrease the severity of an impact, Intelligent Emergency Braking instantly applies the brakes.

The Lane Departure Warning gives a visual and auditory indication when lane markers are clear so you may be aware when your car is straying outside the lane. The Intelligent Lane Intervention softly taps the brakes to help you steer your car back into your lane when it notices that you’ve veered off it.

There is also the Rear Cross Traffic Alert that watches around the rear of your Patrol and gives you visual and audible alerts when it detects vehicles creeping up on you from either side, while the Intelligent Cruise Control watches the flow of traffic to give you a smoother ride. The system helps maintain an adjustable speed and a set distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Other safety features include the SUV’s Vehicle Dynamic Control with Anti-lock Brake Limited Slip Differential to help prevent skidding and loss of control by automatically adjusting the engine’s power and brakes in response to changing driving conditions. Its Hydraulic Body Motion Control ensures a comfortable ride even when going off-road by absorbing road bumps and reducing body lean when cornering.

Peerless performance

A smooth-shifting 7-Speed Automatic Transmission is available on the Nissan Patrol, providing quick access to the engine’s power while assuring efficient cruising at highway speeds. You can easily select between the four drive modes of Sand, On-Road, Snow, and Rock thanks to the Variable 4×4 Mode Select.

Armed with a mighty 5.6L V8 Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) Engine with a Variable Valve Event & Lift System (VVEL) capable of producing up to 405 PS and 560 Nm of torque, you can feel powerful no matter where the road takes you. Such capabilities enable the vehicle to carry out excellent driving with minimal to no noise coming from the engine, making one’s travel much more peaceful inside the Patrol.

To top it all off, owners can expect VIP ownership standards as every Nissan Patrol has a five-year warranty that is the best in its class.

The New Nissan Patrol provides a driving experience akin to royalty as a high-end SUV built to deliver a secure, effortless, and pleasurable ride. It is no surprise that it’s one of the top choices for executives and CEOs who seek the best in terms of luxury, comfort, and convenience given its cutting-edge range of leisure and safety features.

Head to the Nissan Patrol website or to the nearest Nissan dealership to find out more about how you can experience the future of first-class land travel.

