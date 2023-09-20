Globe proudly unveils the inaugural “G Fair: Art & Tech Fusion Pop-up Market,” a two-day event that will give Globe Business customers a platform to showcase their products and encourage Filipinos to support local businesses. This is in line with Globe Business’ efforts to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to grow their businesses and make their dreams come true.

GFair will be held at the BGC High Street Amphitheater on Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This unique initiative will spotlight products from local businesses, and demonstrate how Globe’s connectivity and digital solutions are helping these businesses grow and achieve their objectives.

“G Fair 2023 reflects our commitment to fostering business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) synergies, celebrating not just businesses but the indomitable Filipino spirit of innovation and resilience in the face of challenges through immersing MSMEs in products and services that tackle evolving market challenges. Through this platform, we hope to help businesses achieve ‘tuloy-tuloy na success’,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business.

G Fair 2023 is part of Globe’s 917 G Day program, an annual celebration marked by a series of events celebrating customer loyalty. By bridging businesses and consumers, Globe Business not only drives boardroom success but also ensures that every Filipino customer is delighted at every touchpoint.

The event is packed with activities. Live pottery demos and workshops by Tahanan Pottery will be held on both days, while attendees can also hunt for the best deals through special discounts and packages from local brands.

These include sustainable brands such as Sewn Sandals, MAGWAI, Lumi Candles PH, and Lana PH; social enterprises supporting local artisans such as Habi Lifestyle and Tahanan Pottery; quirky journals and notebooks from Tita Witty Will Save the World; and businesses from outside Metro Manila such as Baguio’s Rebel Bakehouse and Rizal’s Baybayin.

As part of the G Fair, Globe will also showcase Filipino artists. Celebrate and support the industry’s finest art galleries, in partnership with MoCAF (Modern and Contemporary Art Festival), featuring MoCAF Discoveries, R Gallery, Art Toys, Rojo Gallery, Village Art Gallery, Art For Space, Galerie Francesca Emporium, and Cartellino.

G Fair is even more exciting with surprises from event partners such as the country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), and tech giant Samsung.

G Fair will also feature the Globe Business Hub, where business owners can immerse themselves in Globe’s digital solutions, from SMS blasts to reach potential customers via M360 to e-commerce website creation through Prosperna.

Through G Fair, Globe Business hopes to pave pathways for MSMEs to achieve success.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/business/g-fair.html.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

