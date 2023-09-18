The Philippines’ tourism industry is steadily recovering with a growing number of international and domestic travelers. The surge in travel demand, coupled with the government’s commitment to tourism revival, underscores a need to establish a conducive environment for aviation stakeholders. Achieving sustainability in the aviation sector then necessitates collaborative efforts across all segments of society.

To address persistent challenges that have hindered the industry’s growth and to pave the way for a more resilient aviation sector, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) have joined forces with the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to present the inaugural Aviation Summit.

Slated this Sept. 27-28 at the Manila Ballroom, Marriott Hotel Manila, Pasay City, the 2023 Aviation Summit will carry the theme of “Philippine Aviation: Ready for Takeoff.” The two-day event will serve as a dynamic platform for aviation stakeholders, industry experts, and government representatives to exchange insights, deliberate on industry challenges, and explore innovative solutions.

The Summit will also feature engaging discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions that seek to identify practical solutions for the nation’s aviation industry amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic.

“The ECCP is excited to collaborate with AsBAA and DoTr for this event. The Aviation Summit provides a crucial platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to engage in fruitful dialogues and collectively work towards a more robust aviation sector,” said Florian Gottein, executive director at ECCP.

Max Motschmann, vice-chairman at AsBAA, also emphasized the importance of the endeavor. “AsBAA is committed to advancing aviation excellence in the country. Partnering with ECCP and DoTr for the Aviation Summit is a testament to our dedication to establishing a road map for a safer, more resilient, and future-proof aviation industry in the Philippines.”

Confirmed speakers include Senate Committee Chairperson on Public Services Senator Grace Poe, Department of Transportation Secretary Hon. Jaime Bautista, Department of Tourism Secretary Hon. Christina Garcia Frasco, Department of Transportation Undersecretary Hon. Roberto Lim, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) Area Manager for Southeast Asia Yuli Thompson, among others.

Participants can register for the event by emailing avsummit@eccp.com.

The Aviation Summit is one of the Chamber’s biggest flagship advocacy events organized with its Aviation Committee.

