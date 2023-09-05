SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, culminated its National Breastfeeding Month awareness campaign with a forum and announcement of winners of the Photography contest “Free to Feed: Championing Safe Spaces for Breastfeeding at SM” campaign.

Winners of the Free to Feed photo contest were 1st: Angelo Clement T. Yap with his “Nurturing Bonds: A Mother’s Love and the Gift of Breastfeeding” picture, followed by “Safe Haven” from Reu Dawner A. Flores and “SM: A Safe Space, Anytime, Anywhere” from John Ray Panes. Featured mothers were Jennifer J. Macoco, Robella Joyce E. Flores and Karen Kate Sally A. Susmiran, respectively.

SM Cares also conducted breastfeeding sensitivity training for nearly 5,800 mall frontliners during the World Breastfeeding Week. Free to Feed fora and exhibit roadshows were held in SM malls in Davao, Pampanga, Dasmarinas and Iloilo. To further educate the public on the needs of breastfeeding mothers, the exhibit showcased a breastfeeding station mock-up and tips on workplace and family support according to Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), International Labor Organization (ILO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) guidelines.

“By capturing how mothers can breastfeed openly today, be it through the lens of the camera or through dialogue, we can better create an inclusive experience that welcomes the role of families, colleagues and the general public as a whole in making such a journey a successful one,” said SM Cares Program on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers Program Director and SM Supermalls AVP for Corporate Compliance Atty. Pearl Jayagan Turley. “The exhibit and forum reflect our dedication to nurturing the spirit of togetherness and empathy that defines SM Cares. Together, we can create a world where every mother feels supported, empowered, and free to feed her child.”

The Free to Feed initiative was developed in line with SM Cares’ Program on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers. The project supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly “SDG 2: Zero Hunger” and “SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being”. The exhibit will remain open to the public at SM City North EDSA until September 2.

