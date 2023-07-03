Building on its impressive legacy, P&A Grant Thornton proudly announces the appointment of its new Chairman and Managing Partner Romualdo V. Murcia III, its Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Partner Olivier D. Aznar, and nine new partners effective July 1, 2023. These exceptional leaders bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring the Firm’s continued excellence in providing audit, tax, advisory, and outsourcing. With their strategic vision and guidance, P&A Grant Thornton is poised to redefine industry standards and surpass expectations.

P&A Grant Thornton, one of the leading players in providing audit, tax, advisory, and outsourcing services in the Philippines, has established itself as a trusted partner for dynamic businesses, consistently delivering exceptional service and surpassing expectations.

Incoming Chairman and Managing Partner, Romualdo “Boyet” V. Murcia III, and Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Partner, Atty. Olivier “Vier” D. Aznar, are set to lead P&A Grant Thornton into a new era of success. With their youthful energy, wealth of experience, and strong work ethic, they are poised to build upon the Firm’s legacy and drive it to greater heights.

Boyet, a homegrown talent of P&A Grant Thornton, has risen through the ranks, showcasing exceptional leadership skills and extensive experience in public accounting. He joined P&A Grant Thornton because he resonated with the Firm’s humble beginnings and commitment to excellence. He worked his way up from the Audit Junior position to where he is today. He is currently the National President of the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Practice and holds, or has held, prominent positions in other professional organizations including the national association of CPAs, the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, where he served as President of the Southern Metro Manila Chapter from 2016 to 2017. He is a member of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Management Association of the Philippines.

Boyet finds satisfaction in resolving client issues and delivering high-quality work. He emphasises the importance of the auditor’s role in providing confidence to investors and the general public. He has been serving for many years as the Firm’s practice leader of the Audit and Assurance practice area and has consistently fulfilled the Firm’s vision, mission, and values while delivering effective services and nurturing high-performance staff. His expertise in auditing local and multinational companies across diverse industries, coupled with his strong educational background and achievements, make him an invaluable asset to P&A Grant Thornton’s leadership team.

Joining Boyet is Vier, also a homegrown talent, who brings a unique blend of expertise as both a certified public accountant and a lawyer. With over two decades of experience in the auditing and professional services field, Vier’s hard work and determination led him to pursue both accountancy and law. With a focus on the Firm’s tax advisory and compliance division, Vier’s deep understanding of tax-related matters and his commitment to professional development make him an ideal choice for his new crucial role, where he aims to contribute to the development of staff and the growth of the Firm. His comprehensive experience in auditing and in tax compliance and consultancy services will further enhance P&A Grant Thornton’s position as a leader in the industry.

Boyet and Vier share humble backgrounds and outstanding academic credentials, both graduating magna cum laude in their accountancy course and both getting high ratings when they took their CPA licensure examinations, with Boyet ranking first in the October 1997 examinations and Vier 16th in October 1999. As a Firm scholar, Boyet earned his MBA degree from the Asian Institute of Management, completing the final semester of the course at the prestigious Amos Tuck School of Dartmouth College in the U.S. Vier, on the other hand, studied law and gained admission to the Philippine Bar. Both leaders further honed their skills through advanced management programs abroad, Boyet attending a course at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Vier attending the GTI Advanced Managers Programme Series in the U.S., Germany, and India.

The Firm’s retiring Chairperson and CEO, Maria Victoria “Marivic” C. Españo, has served for 26 years, including 12 years as CEO. Alongside her, retiring Managing Partner and COO, Leonardo “Jun” D. Cuaresma Jr., has dedicated 35 years to the Firm. Both Marivic and Jun have left a lasting impact, paving the way for the new era of leadership.

With a solid foundation laid by past leaders, P&A Grant Thornton embraces a vibrant future under the guidance of its new leadership team. Additionally, the Firm proudly welcomes nine exceptional professionals as partners, further enhancing its capabilities and commitment to delivering unparalleled client service. These new partners, each possessing unique skill sets and industry knowledge, bring expertise in diverse industries. Their elevated roles within the organization reflect P&A Grant Thornton’s dedication to nurturing talent, recognising excellence, and providing innovative solutions to clients.

The new partners include Lovely Charmaine A. Villamora-Dacanay, Marie Fe L. Fawagan-Dangiwan, Mary Grace Morales-Joboco, Raymond Joey D. Mamacus, Ariel V. Morales, Atty. Paraluman Andres-Neagoe, Arman B. Neptuno, Jonavell B. Santiago, and Niccolo Ian N. Unera. Their addition to the team of partners strengthens P&A Grant Thornton’s capabilities, allowing the Firm to provide innovative solutions and strategic guidance to its valued clients. With this dynamic partnership, the Firm is well-equipped to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape and deliver exceptional value.

As P&A Grant Thornton enters a new era of leadership, blending experienced partners with fresh talent, it is excited about the future. The collaboration, synergy, and adaptability within this dynamic partnership will ensure industry leadership. With its vision and the expertise of its leaders, P&A Grant Thornton is poised to embrace a vibrant future of continued success.

