The rapid advancement of digital technologies has gained momentum to a degree that it transformed almost every aspect of modern life. From enhanced and convenient connectivity to direct trade and public services access, technology has increased competition globally.

Seeking to tackle the changes brought about by digitalization, the Chartered Discipline Management Consultancy, in partnership with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Alibaba Cloud and GCash, organized an event with the agenda, “Transforming Government through Digitalization and Human-Centered Technology Initiatives: Philippine Digital Innovation 2023,” that will happen on July 5, 2023 at the City of Dreams Manila, Philippines.

“Connecting leaders and delegates from both government and private sectors, this event aims to outline the country’s goals in regard to digitalization based on three major factors: exploitation of digital technology for economic growth and success, remaining globally competitive through digital infrastructure investment and development of effective strategy to further improve the Philippines’ digital transformation,” said Jermaine Lei Mabunga, chief operating officer of Chartered Discipline.

With sourced speakers from various fields, topics pertaining to digital industry trends, sustainability management, cybersecurity implications, future of edu-tech and more will be discussed in detail through interactive breakout sessions, informative case study presentation and dynamic panel discussions. Notable VIPs and speakers are Senator Pia S. Cayetano, SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lee, Former DepEd Secretary Dr. Leonor Briones, Usec. David Almirol of DICT, Usec. Jesus “Gary” Domingo of DFA, Deputy Commissioner Leandro Angelo Aguirre of National Privacy Commission, MPTC Chief Experience Officer VJ Francisco, and Malou Tiquia, founder and CEO of PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.

Endeavoring to promote a technology-driven, human-centered future for the Filipinos, this initiative calls for a united approach in achieving the country’s vision of becoming a digital powerhouse in Southeast Asia. At the end of the conference, the aim is to achieve a consensus by releasing a “call to action” that will resonate with all those who are achieving a future that is technology-driven and human-centered.

To learn more about the upcoming event and secure registration, you may visit the website at https://chartereddiscipline.com/agenda/philippine-digital-innovation-2023/. — Kizzandria Bayot

