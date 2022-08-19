The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said that it will “rightsize” some of its offices as it ramps up its digitalization efforts, while also noting insufficiencies in the implementation of its electronic invoicing platform.

“[Rightsizing] is what we will do. We will scrap and build some items in the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and introduce cybersecurity experts [and] data scientists … as well as a data governance office; it is very important that we have such positions to make this digital transformation happen and be successful,” BIR Commissioner Lilia C. Guillermo said during the 1st SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV) Tax Symposium on Friday.

The revenue collecting agency adheres to four pillars for its digitalization efforts: strengthening of the BIR organization; modernizing the digital backbone of the BIR; enhancing policies, governance, and standards; and elevating taxpayer experience and innovating BIR services.

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., cited the National Government Rightsizing Program as a legislative priority.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman also previously said that her department is finalizing a proposed measure to rightsize the bureaucracy, which will be submitted to Congress.

Meanwhile, Ms. Guillermo said that only 15 out of 100 large taxpayers have responded to the BIR’s invitation for digitalization through its e-receipts and e-invoicing system.

“Hindi lang po BIR dapat ang mag-digital transformation (The BIR shouldn’t be the only undergoing digital transformation)… [for] audits to be done very conveniently,” Ms. Guillermo said, citing how some firms still prefer a manual system. “Those who are prepared, please volunteer already.” — Diego Gabriel C. Robles