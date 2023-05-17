Proton therapy is said to be a less damaging radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients. According to Dr. Lee Kuo Ann of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, proton therapy machines have been getting better in the past few years. He explains how Proton therapy works and its benefits on cancer patients.

