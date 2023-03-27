You have been working hard, juggling your day job and side hustles and being more disciplined with your expenses. Now you’re thinking of getting a new smartphone but don’t want to spend all your hard-earned savings.

No more agonizing about it. It’s about time you rewarded yourself. This is surely one of your deserve ko ‘to moments.

The latest addition to vivo’s premium smartphone lineup — the #AuraPortraitMaster vivo V27 series — can now be purchased via Home Credit. Getting them using your credit card earns you more points.

That’s right! The recently launched smartphone featuring the innovative Aura Portrait Algorithm designed to make your day and night portraits look like they have been shot in a professional studio can now be yours in easy and flexible payments. With just a swipe, signature and initial down payment, you get to have your pocket studio and an elevated smartphone experience.

Get it through Home Credit

Both committed to helping Filipinos with their tech and lifestyle needs, vivo and Home Credit Philippines partnered to offer flexible payment terms and low monthly installment rates. Choose which installment plan works best for you, whether that’s 9, 12 or even 18 months! Use the My Home Credit app for faster, easier and better integrated loan transactions.

vivo V27e: Start your smartphone photography journey and get this premium phone for as low as 10 percent initial down payment and zero interest rate. Choose a flexible installment term of up to 18 months – that’s only PHP877 a month!

Start your smartphone photography journey and get this premium phone for as low as 10 percent initial down payment and zero interest rate. Choose a flexible installment term of up to 18 months – that’s only PHP877 a month! vivo V27 5G: Make a statement with your vlogging skills. Grab the vivo V27 5G variant with EIS+OIS Dual Ultra-Stabilization and Sony IMX766V for vivid footages for as low as PHP1,289 a month! Even better, get it for an initial down payment as low as 10 percent and up to 18 months installment.

Earn rewards with your credit card

Major credit card providers also let you purchase this new must-have phone without the hassle. What’s more, earn rewards and build your credit score as you purchase the vivo V27 Series.

vivo V27e: Experience a great deal and pay as low as PHP708.29 monthly for up to 24 months installments – and that’s with 0 percent interest, too! Now you can wear this stylish phone with a minimalist design, thin grip and flat frame as an accessory and seamlessly pair it with your work or casual attire.

Experience a great deal and pay as low as PHP708.29 monthly for up to 24 months installments – and that’s with 0 percent interest, too! Now you can wear this stylish phone with a minimalist design, thin grip and flat frame as an accessory and seamlessly pair it with your work or casual attire. vivo V27 5G: Grab this exciting deal and pay as low as PHP1,041.63 per month up to 24 months at 0 percent interest. Experience an immersive gaming session without lag and unexpected performance malfunction as the vivo V27 Series is powered by MediaTek D7200. This high-end processor promises performance boost, quicker processing speed, and significantly lower power consumption over the previous generation.

Your very own pocket studio

It doesn’t hurt to treat yourself to a reliable and stylish all-around digital partner as you work for the life that you want.

The vivo V27 series with 256GB ROM with 12GB plus up to 8GB Extended RAM, the biggest extended RAM in this price range, and unique photochromic technology exclusive to vivo is every fashionista’s and multitasker’s dream digital partner. Sporting a 7.36mm lightweight and slim 3D curved screen, the thinnest in vivo V series history, the vivo V27 5G does not only provide an ultra-thin grip but also gives an immersive movie and gaming experience in full-view display.

Experience the change the aura light makes and seamlessly turn ordinary-looking portraits into professional ones whatever the lighting situation may be. Start the personal vlog you’ve always dreamed with this phone’s 50MP Eye AF Selfie camera and vlog movie mode, which guides the user throughout the entire vlogging process from planning, shooting to editing. Maximize the power of your pocket studio with an all-day 4,600 mAh battery + 66W Fast Charge.

Don’t miss these amazing deals! Head to the nearest offline stores, kiosks and concept stores and get the vivo V27 Series! Visit vivo’s official website and its official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok stores for exclusive promos. Follow vivo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for more information.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.