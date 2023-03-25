The Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI) secured back-to-back awards from a multitude of notable local and regional awarding entities throughout 2022. These recognitions underscore the bank’s purpose-driven and staunch commitment in promoting conscious consumerism and sustainable operations by embedding positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its core.

BPI received a record-high 10 recognitions which further affirmed its position as the leader in sustainability in the Philippine banking industry and as among the best in the Asia Pacific region.

BPI was recognized as the Most Sustainable Bank (Philippines) by International Business Magazine Awards; Best Bank for Sustainable Finance (Philippines) by Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards; Best Sustainable Bank (Philippines) by FinanceAsia Country Awards; Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia by Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards; Sustainability Company of the Year – Circle of Excellence by Asia CEO Awards; and Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Domestic, Philippines by The Asset Triple A Country Awards for Sustainable Finance.

The Bank also clinched the Financial Leadership in Sustaining Communities (Asia Pacific) citation from Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards, House Awards Service Providers APAC: ESG Solution from Corporate Treasurer Awards, Market Leader in ESG from Euromoney Market Leaders, and Award for Sustainable Development Finance Program from Manila Bulletin’s Sustainability Recognition Night.

Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco, BPI President and CEO, vows to further broaden the Bank’s ESG impact to consistently deliver great value to its stakeholders, guided by its culture, mission, and values.

“We are grateful for the continuing support that we receive from our clients, investors, partners, employees, and regulators — support that has helped BPI be recognized as the top bank for sustainability in the Philippines and among the leaders in Asia Pacific. These awards inspire us to develop more actionable solutions so that we, in turn, can help our clients and the communities we serve achieve their own sustainability initiatives, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Some of BPI’s sustainability highlights last year included the launch of new sustainable products that promote responsible banking such as the BPI Sustainable Invest Funds, BPI MyBahay, Energy Transition Finance Facility, Pamilya Protect, NegosyoKo Lite, and the Green Saver Time Deposit.

BPI also doubled down on its commitment to achieving responsible operations and creating a positive impact on the environment and society by launching the BizKo and VYBE App; conducting a sustainability summit for employees; transforming three BPI offices into 100% renewable energy-powered branches; organizing sustainability trainings and learning sessions for clients. The Bank also achieved the IFC-EDGE certification of its five branches namely BPI Iloilo Solis, BPI Loyola Katipunan, BPI Guiguinto, BPI San Fernando Highway Main, and BPI North Greenhills.

Last year, BPI also organized its first Sustainability Awareness Month in June, to bring companies, communities, and citizens together to address the problem of climate change. The bank also introduced its first celebrity endorser for sustainability, actress and sustainability advocate Bea Alonzo, to spearhead its #BPISustainableWithYou campaign.

