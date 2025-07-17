THE COOKING vlogger Ninong Ry (Ryan Reyes off-camera) gave a lesson on consistency and made fried rice with the help of the new Knorr Professional Sure Lasap seasoning powder.

On June 24 at Makati’s Whitespace Manila, Ninong Ry, at a kitchen setup, sprinkled the powder on his fried rice. Meanwhile, at other stations, chefs Rosebud Benitez-Velasco, JR Royol, and Boy Logro (also known for their online and TV stints) made other stir-fry dishes like pancit (sauteed noodles) and stir-fried seafood. The four will serve as ambassadors under the brand as well as make up Team Sure Lasap (sure taste).

Mr. Reyes looked back on his days in a restaurant, recalling products that were not consistent, thus changing a dish’s taste, regardless of how closely one follows a recipe. “Para maging consistent ka, kailangan iyong mga pinapasok mo, consistent rin (so you could be consistent, your ingredients must be consistent as well),” he said about the new seasoning powder.

Monica Reyes, country marketing manager of Unilever Food Solutions Philippines, said in a speech, “At Unilever Food Solutions, our mission has always been clear: to support food professionals with real practical solutions that empower them to thrive.”

One notes that the powder’s list of ingredients includes iodized salt, flavor enhancers (monosodium glutamate (MSG) and ribonucleotide), sugar, nature-identical and natural flavors, garlic, spice, cornstarch, anti-caking agent (silicon dioxide), chicken fat, soy sauce powder, yeast extract, and caramel color. Speaking about the nutritional content, Ms. Reyes told BusinessWorld, “It’s aligned with one of the main concerns of Filipinos now, which is sodium — salt. We make sure that we minimize the added sodium; there is no added MSG. There’s naturally occurring MSG, as with many other foods, but we make sure to maximize that naturally occurring MSG to bring out the maximum flavor.”

Speaking about Knorr as an instant food brand in the face of a newfound health consciousness around the world, she said, “It’s been embedded in Knorr and with Unilever’s persona from the start that we really make sure that we’re putting out nutritious ingredients and nutritious food there. We didn’t actually have to change so much of what’s in our food products, because we’ve always been committed to lower sodium, no added MSG, lower sugar.”

“Now, we’re just making that a lot more available for everyone.”

To know more about Knorr Professional and Unilever Food Solutions, visit www.ufs.com. — JLG