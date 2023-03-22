vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands in the Philippines, has officially launched the newest addition to its V lineup– the vivo V27 Series. This new flagship smartphone boasts a first-of-its-kind technology in the industry, the Aura Portrait Algorithm, that will elevate users’ mobile photography game with a studio-level experience right in their hands.

This new lineup offers two variants– the vivo V27 5G and vivo V27e. The vivo V27e will be officially available for pre-order in vivo’s E-store from March 22-29, while fans can pre-order the vivo V27 5G from April 10-16.

With the vivo V27 Series dubbed as The Aura Portrait Master, vivo encourages its fans to radiate their best aura anytime and anywhere with their very own pocket studio, the vivo V27 and the vivo V27e.

Capture Studio-Level Photos Effortlessly

As with previous V series devices that offer top of the line camera features, the vivo V27 Series is packed with a new innovation in smartphone imaging technology. Both variants under the vivo V27 Series carry vivo’s latest breakthrough– the Aura Portrait Algorithm technology. This first-in-the-industry feature is vivo’s solution that covers the three aspects in the light and imaging processing journey. First is the Aura Light, a built-in ring light that serves as an extra light source but with a smoother and more delicate effect compared to regular phone camera flash.

Second aspect in this camera system, particularly in vivo V27 5G variant, is the 50MP OIS Ultra Sensing main camera powered by SONY IMX766V sensor, a first in vivo’s V Series history. This flagship sensor has an ultra-large 1/1.56” sensor size which allows 145 percent more light intake for a stronger picture quality even in low-light surroundings. Meanwhile, its V27e variant has 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Camera and Super Night View capability to capture HD quality and vivid images.

Lastly, this upgrade includes a perfect synergy between hardware and software with vivo’s full and exclusive line of Portrait Algorithms. All three aspects complete the Aura Portrait Algorithm feature of the vivo V27 Series that intelligently adjusts the lighting according to the environment, perfectly capturing studio quality images for portrait shooting day and night.

Vlogging Made Easier and More Fun

Great adventures are some of the best moments to vlog, until you get home and realize your shots are blurry and shaky. Avoid this mishap with the vivo V27 Series backed with EIS+OIS Dual Ultra Stabilization feature. This imaging system allows users to shoot videos in the most stable way even without extra tools like selfie sticks and gimbals.

vivo also ensured that whether with the back or front lens, users can shoot high-quality videos, thanks to the vivo V27 5G’s 50MP Eye AF Vlogging camera and vivo V27e’s 32MP Vlogging lens.

Moreover, vivo enables its fans to produce more creative videos worth-sharing on social media through the vivo V27 Series’ Microfilm feature. This serves as a one stop solution where users can edit vlogs with just a few clicks, access 26 effect templates for free, use built-in professional standard video enhancement software, and enjoy a hassle-free vlog making experience.

Premium Design without Compromising Comfort

The series sports new colorways that can easily match users’ every style and aesthetic. The vivo V27 5G variant exudes sophistication with the Emerald Green colorway boosted with vivo’s signature photochromic 2.0 technology design, now more reactive to light making color-changing process faster than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, vivo V27e is available in eye-catching Lavender Purple colorway created through vivo’s photolithography process to achieve its glowing peacock feathers design and the Glory Black partnered with glittering fluorite AG effect for a delicate and luxurious finish.

On top of vivo V27 Series’ colorways, both variants boast a slim and smooth frame for a comfortable grip. The vivo V27 5G has 7.36mm 3D-Curved Screen, the thinnest curved screen in history of vivo V Series while the vivo V27e has 7.7mm thin flat frame. Now, users don’t need to choose between style and comfort as the vivo V27 Series has both.

Powerful Flagship Performance

Inside the vivo V27 5G’s slim and compact body is a MediaTek D7200 4nm chipset that supports Dual-Mode 5G and Dual 5G Standby to balance performance and power consumption. Along with a powerful processor, the vivo V27 Series offers a bigger update with the help of vivo’s Extended RAM 3.0. With this technology, vivo V27 5G’s 12GB RAM and vivo V27e’s 8GB RAM can support up to 8GB extension that allows multiple and large-scale apps to smoothly run in the background simultaneously. Both variants are also packed with 256GB ROM so users can store as many files as they want.

vivo V27 Series also takes users’ productivity to the next level with its all-day battery which has a doubled life span that can handle up to 1,600 charge cycles. It is also boosted with a 66W FastCharge feature to quickly recharge the phone’s power from 0 to 50 percent in just 19 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

With vivo V27 Series and its innovative camera features, enjoy the pocket studio experience and bring out your best aura whenever, wherever you are. Both the vivo V27 5G and the vivo V27e are packed with powerful features inside, giving them the ability to keep up with today’s demanding lifestyles.

The vivo V27 5G is priced at PHP24,999 while the vivo V27e sells at PHP16,999. Pre-order starts on March 22-29 exclusively in vivo’s E-store for vivo V27e variant where fans can take advantage of up to 3 months installment with 0 percent interest via credit cards. On the other hand, the vivo V27 5G variant is available for pre-order on April 10-16.

Early birds can also take home a TWS Bluetooth headset or a vivo VIP Card for every purchase of V27 Series phones online until supplies last. To know more about the vivo V27 Series, visit vivo’s official website, or follow them on their official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.