Enchanted Kingdom adds a dash of magic to the already enchanting experience of its guests by partnering with Globe Business in installing reliable high-speed Wi-Fi services at key areas throughout the Philippines’ first and only world-class theme park.

With Globe Business Managed WiFi, guests can enjoy 30-minute complimentary access to the internet, while EKsperience the Magic Card Holders can stay connected all day long, giving them the freedom to explore the theme park while sharing their adventures online.

“In today’s digital era, the ability to capture and share one’s memories with their family and friends online is essential to the full enjoyment of any magical experience,” shares Cynthia R. Mamon, chief operating officer, Enchanted Kingdom. “Through our partnership with Globe Business, we’re better equipped to provide families enchanting experiences and memories that last a lifetime.”

The Managed WiFi connection also improves digital processes and transactions across the park. By complementing the theme park’s existing IT Network, the solution helps ensure a faster, seamless, and worry-free experience for the guests — from front-gate ticketing and accessing Enchanted Kingdom’s online store, to transacting in retail and food shops.

Enchanted Kingdom, recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for Destination/Attraction by the Department of Tourism, stays true to its vision of being one of the world-class attractions in Asia, and the Philippines’ top family leisure and entertainment destination. By partnering with Globe Business and embracing digital transformation, it provides an even more magical experience for Filipinos and its international patrons.

“We are glad to take part in Enchanted Kingdom’s journey to bring outstanding world-class experiences to their customers,” shares Chris Cheng, Globe Business vice-president for Connectivity & Digital Products. “Our Managed WiFi, a part of our Managed Services Portfolio, supports our client’s vision of exceptional customer experience by ensuring a reliable and secure connection to their patrons, helping them in their journey towards digitalization.”

With the theme park’s continuous support of community development, improving livelihood in Laguna, and pursuit of digital transformation, this partnership aligns with Globe’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UN SDG No. 9, which emphasizes the importance of innovation as a driver of economic growth and development.

