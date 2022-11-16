Employees are the backbone of any organization and as such, companies must take good care of them. Happy employees mean a motivated workforce with higher productivity and lower turnover, which can be very expensive in the long run.

Businesses who don’t prioritize employee welfare may end up losing over $1 trillion1 because of high employee turnover rates. And with the benefits package one of the most critical elements considered by employees when deciding to stay in their current jobs, it’s an important aspect of human resource management.

For those who are not aware of the ideal basic benefits they should receive, these should include group life insurance, total and permanent disability compensation, accidental hospital reimbursement, hospital income benefit, and critical illness benefits. These benefits are provided to employees and some even extend it to their families as well.

Investing in these protection and health-related benefits for employees is a must, and companies must find an insurance provider with the strength and stability to deliver on its promises. Fortunately, AIA Philippines, the country’s premier life insurance company, has all these protection and health benefits covered—and more!—to empower more businesses in providing the most important benefits to their people.

AIA Philippines recognizes that the growing small to medium enterprise business owners are eager to keep their employees satisfied and cared for, which is why it developed packaged yet flexible solutions to cater to organizations’ specific needs, with comprehensive solutions against death and sickness.

Moreover, AIA Philippines is equipped with ready rates for ease of premium computation, as well as mental and social wellness programs as added value offerings on top of the packaged solutions offered. The life insurer is even extending these healthcare benefits to employees who travel across Southeast Asia.

The Regional Passport is a program that connects beneficiaries to select quality providers in key healthcare hubs within the ASEAN region for easy cashless access to treatment. This program’s benefits include elective in-patient hospitalization, preferential rates on medical services, and seamless coordination with healthcare providers.

AIA Philippines’ benefits go beyond the physical wellness of its customers. It supports organizations’ efforts to care for their people holistically through the Think Well program. This initiative grants employees access to benefits for behavioral health, emotional support, and legal guidance. By availing of this premium service, employers can safeguard the entire workforce’s well-being.

To help employees make better financial decisions, AIA Philippines has partnered with the Praxis Company through a comprehensive program called Financial Literacy Gameplay. This premium benefit educates employees on responsible finances through fun games. By signing up to this benefit, more employees can make better financial decisions to attain their goals and help them live better.

“An organization is only as strong as its employees, and that’s why we at AIA Philippines are empowering more companies to provide its people with the most holistic benefits,” Andy Rubio, AIA Philippines Associate Director for Corporate Solutions Sales, said. “By developing flexible protection and wellness solutions to our corporate partners, we are able to make protection and quality healthcare more accessible to more Filipinos, allowing us to bring to life our purpose of helping them live healthier, longer, better lives.”

Click here for more information about AIA Philippines, or here to visit the AIA Philippines Facebook page, email customerservice.ph@aia.com or call (02) 8528-2000 to know more.

[1] Shane Mcfeely and Ben Wigert, 13 March 2019, Gallup website, accessed 05 October 2022, <https://www.gallup.com/workplace/247391/fixable-problem-costs-businesses-trillion.aspx>

