Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) expands its lineup with the launch of the new STARGAZER. The brand is putting forward a new era in the local MPV segment through futuristic styling, advanced driver assistance technologies as well as premium space and comfort. This 7-seater model was made to suit Filipino families that are looking for a smart purchase that can meet their daily mobility needs and match their modern lifestyle and taste.

Future-Oriented Exterior Design

The eye-catching elements of the STARGAZER is inspired by the brand’s “pioneering spirit.” The front sports a boldly styled skid plate, flush-type radiator grille, and unique multi-face reflector (MFR) headlights. The fascia is rounded out with a horizontal LED strip that cuts across and integrates the Day Time Running Lights (DRL) and positioning lamps.

Going over to the sides, it shows off a one-curved silhouette. This sleek body and angular wheel arches help to minimize air resistance for enhanced aerodynamics. Centered around a stable body ratio characterized by a longer wheelbase of 2,780-mm, which is the largest in its class, and shorter overhangs, that translate to a roomier interior. Designed to provide better visibility and a sense of openness with the addition of a PVC-fitted delta glass between the A-pillar and side mirror as well as the quarter glass melded towards the back. Furthermore, it has flag-type side mirrors, that maximize field of view while minimizing wind noise, and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Behind, there is a simple yet sleek bumper and rear skid plate emphasizing the model’s wide stance and stability. Completing the visual identity and high-tech image that the STARGAZER embodies is its distinct H-signature tail lamp, which spans on the entire rear.

Refined And Human-Centric Interior

The innovative exterior is complemented with a customized interior. Influences of “modern furniture” meshed with practicality are found to mimic the comforts of home living. Getting in and out or moving around the second and third rows is easy, as the STARGAZER leads in respect to head room, leg room and shoulder room. These passenger rows are also not just highly configurable but have slim seatbacks to enable a wider flat loading surface for cargo when fully folded down.

There is a total of thirty-one (31) storage spaces incorporated unto the dashboard, center console, seats, and door trims. Notable ones being the ledge beneath the front air vents for essential small items, a transferrable cup holder guide at the center for varying beverage container sizes, front row seatback table and pockets for snacks, booklets or documents, and the luggage board that can be opened to better organize trunk items. These were thoughtfully placed to ensure all-around convenience for everyone onboard whether during business or leisure trips.

The STARGAZER also has an interface that stands out both in function and design. It has a 4.2-inch TFT-LCD cluster with a digital tachometer, speedometer, fuel indicator and the like. This intuitively displays different vehicle information and is in sync with the four (4) drive modes namely Eco, Smart, Comfort and Sport. Aside from that, there is an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless phone projection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Connectivity-wise, there are two (2) device holders and six (6) chargers, including a wireless power charger below the main AC panel.

Efficient And Carefully-Engineered Performance

The driving performance of the STARGAZER was fine-tuned to the regional climate and road conditions of the ASEAN region. This is evident through the excellent engine output, precise handling, trust-worthy braking, and top noise, vibration, and harshness (N.V.H.) ratings.

Running on a 1.5 Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) engine, it produces 115-ps of power and 14.7 kg-m of torque. iVT is one of the brand’s flagship proprietary technologies that configured to shift gears more responsively with less delay or lag resulting to a smoother and more enjoyable ride while having better fuel economy. Whereas Smartstream, is the next-generation powertrain line of Hyundai vehicles developed for optimal airflow, heat and friction control, more effective combustion, and reduced exhaust that better regulate gasoline consumption.

Additionally, the STARGAZER has assistive functions that prevent potential accidents such as the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), a feature that causes the brake lights to blink in the event of emergency braking which warns cars going in the same direction, and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), a feature that maintains force momentarily when the brake pedal is released after stopping on an incline which keeps the vehicle from rolling back.

Unparalleled Safety and Smart Technologies

The host of safety features that comes with STARGAZER is unmatched in the market. Its highly rigid chassis made up of high strength steel equate to superior mean strength and torsional stiffness that lessen deformation in the event of collisions. This is supported by a 6-airbag system (driver, passenger, side and curtain) and Tire Pressure Monitor System (TMPS) for even greater protection.

It is also equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, the brand’s driver assistance system that keeps both passengers and pedestrian safe:

Driving Safety

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) — alerts the driver if the system detects a risk of collision from the front like sudden slow-downs or stops. In emergency situations, the system will automatically apply emergency braking.

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) — makes use of the front-facing camera to detect lanes and alert the driver if the vehicle deviates from its route without using proper turning signal and automatically steers the wheel to keep the vehicle in its position.

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) — monitors blind spots while driving by alerting the driver through the rearview mirror. Designed particularly for moving out of parallel parking spots.

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) — sends a cluster message and a warning by turning on the side mirror warning light when a vehicle is approaching from behind while someone is opening the door.

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) — analyzes the driver’s attention level and provides a warning as an alert to stay active.

High Beam Assist (HBA) — switches the high beams to low beams when the system detects an oncoming vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

Driving Comfort

Lane Follow Assist (LFA) — utilizes the front-facing camera to recognize lane markers and controls the steering wheel so that the vehicle stays on its lane.

Parking Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) — monitors rear blind spots with radar and issues an instrument cluster message, plays a warning sound and turns on the outside mirror warning lamp if a vehicle is detected. Should the driver fail to take action, the system automatically engages the brakes to prevent collision.

Reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW-R) — uses an ultrasonic sensor system to detect obstacles behind and provides an audible warning when danger is detected.

Rear View Monitor (RVM) — provides a live rear view while driving in reverse and displays the projected trajectory while backing up.

Not only that, it possesses smart controls that allow the owner to remotely start the ignition and roll down or close the windows from outside the vehicle just by pressing and holding down the buttons of the key. This is especially helpful before getting in, when parked outdoors under the sun for an extended period.

The new Hyundai STARGAZER comes with a five-year or 200,000-km (whichever comes first) free Preventive Maintenance Service package and is already available nationwide in the following variants and colors:

1.5 GLS Premium IVT PHP 1,218,000* 1.5 GLS IVT PHP 1,128,000* 1.5 GL IVT PHP 998,000* Creamy White Pearl Magnetic Silver Metallic Dragon Red Pearl Midnight Black Pearl

*Introductory retail nett price, excludes freight and other provincial charges

The full model specifications can be found at the official website. Discover more about Hyundai’s 7-seater MPV through the online launch premiering @HyundaiMotorPhilippines in Facebook at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 9, Wednesday. Speak to a sales executive and book a test drive by dropping by the nearest authorized Hyundai Motor dealership.

