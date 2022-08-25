Anyone moving to a new home would know how stressful it can be – from packing items you will take with you and discarding those you no longer need, to choosing from the many design options to make your new home truly your own. Not to mention, the period of adjustment you need to go through as you navigate through your new location.

Thankfully, The Signature by high-end real estate brand Prestige by Filinvest makes moving in more convenient for new residents as it offers move in ready and comfortably-sized units with a handful that are already fully-furnished and designed by Empire Design, an award-winning Interior Design firm in Asia.

Located in Balintawak, the growth area in Quezon City, The Signature’s units are also fully equipped with all the necessities a home should have: foyer, powder room, master’s bedroom with en suite, kids’ room, T&B. However, unique to this unit are the living area, which flows naturally to the balcony with a great view of the city scape, the study or home office that are purposely-built for residents who are working or taking their classes from home, and the dining area which is extended by a mini bar.

While the units are already a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city, The Signature’s amenities further boost the wellbeing of its residents. With at least 7,000 square meters dedicated to amenities and open spaces, they can enjoy a multitude of recreational activities, specially curated to help boost their health and wellbeing. At The Signature’s Tower 1, residents can always find something to bond over with their family or friends with a selection of entertainment rooms available: KTV rooms, game room, and mini theater. They can also work on their fitness at the fully-equipped fitness center, or opt to take a leisurely dip at the massive resort-style pool. The meditation garden and ssundeck are available for residents who are looking for some quiet me-time. For intimate gatherings, they can find the Multipurpose function rooms while the Meeting lounge is easily accessible for those who are still working remotely.

The Signature’s ideal location provides convenience for residents as all their lifestyle and essential needs are well-within reach. Within the vicinity they can find retail malls such as Trinoma and SM North Edsa; top educational institutions including Ateneo De Manila University, Miriam College, and UP Diliman; and world class hospitals like the Philippine Orthopedic Center and Chinese General Hospital.

Getting to and from The Signature is accessible by main thoroughfares like Skyway, EDSA, and other major roads like Quezon Avenue, Araneta Avenue, Nagtahan and Quirino Avenue. Through these major thoroughfares, neighboring central business districts such as Filinvest Alabang, Bonifacio Global City, Makati, Binondo, and Ortigas Center easily become accessible.

Amidst the large and populous Quezon City, The Signature provides a safe haven from the bustling metro. To know more about The Signature by Prestige by Filinvest, visit www.thesignature.com.ph.

