The honest truth: No one came out of the COVID-19 pandemic in quite the same way. The pandemic was an isolating period of self-discovery, emotional growth, and life-altering realizations. It changed people, and in the process, it shaped the way so many of us view ourselves and the world around us.

Because of this, consumer tastes and behaviors have shifted. Where in a pre-pandemic world, people often spent on luxuries and experiences that allowed them to celebrate their accomplishments, studies show that consumers now want a different experience, one that is kinder and more embracing of the changes that each individual had gone through in the past 2 years. People are now prioritizing their personal wellness and supporting products and services that champion growth.

As consumer tastes have shifted, brands are starting to adapt to these changes. And true to its foundational commitment to make people happy, SM is ready with a host of new offerings as the entire brand is poised for a refresh this year.

“The history of SM Supermalls is one that has been built on innovation and change to serve the needs of millions of Filipinos,” says SM Supermalls President, Steven Tan. “We’ve been with our customers through their every milestone for almost four decades. And we are committed to always changing, always growing with our customers in the years and decades to come.”

SM Supermalls: Welcoming Every Change in You

SM continues to stay true to its mission to provide Filipino families with a fun and engaging in-mall experience so they can go home with a smile on their faces.

There will always be a plethora of experiences for each person who comes through SM’s doors. This is true for the various personalities that emerged during the pandemic; from eco-warriors and Plantitas to health buffs and sports personalities who embraced biking, healthy eating, and home gyms, and bakers and homemakers who turned their passion projects into small businesses.

“I believe that now more than ever, it is important to recognize the new changes to our world,” adds SM Supermalls President Steven Tan. “And people are continuing to grow as they invest in experiences that uplift their lives.”

Ushering the Future with the Transformation of SM Supermalls

In the next few months, Filipinos across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will get to experience the wellness-oriented and sustainability-driven transformation of SM Supermalls with a host of new and exciting activities. These include paw parks for pet moms and dads, al fresco dining areas for hangout groups, plant hubs for eco-enthusiasts, bike facilities for the growing cycling community, co-working spaces, experiential retail, blockbuster and larger-than-life cinema escapades and so much more.

As SM’s brand refresh campaign ushers in a newness to the Philippine mall experience, curious visitors, foodies, friends and families will have much to rediscover. So come on in, you’re always welcome here!

