Its Beach Towns in Batangas are Exemplars of Environmental and Social Sustainability

Guided by MVP’s vision to build a more sustainable future for our country, Landco forges ahead with its premium leisure, residential, commercial, and tourism development of its latest BeachTowns in the lively tourist spots of Batangas.

Landco undertakes sustainability measures in its master-planned BeachTowns 15-hectare CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) and 24-hectare Club Laiya, in Laiya, San Juan, Batangas to reduce its carbon footprint, improve resources and energy efficiency, and help build communities within its vicinity.

“Landco fully supports MVP’s thrust to build a more sustainable future through our socially responsible and environmental initiatives. As a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Landco makes a positive change in our latest BeachTowns developments. These properties are created with sustainability in mind, not because we have to, but primarily because it’s the right thing to do,” said Erickson Y. Manzano, President, and CEO, of Landco Pacific Corporation.

From an alternative beach lifestyle, engineering design efficiency of its water systems and lighting, upcycling of materials for resorts facilities, murals and design details across the property that puts into the spotlight the importance of marine life, pedestrian and biker-friendly lanes, staff participation in environmental conservation efforts, and support to local fisherfolks, Landco has placed sustainability high on its priority to drive positive impact for the community and environment.

Sustainable Design and Resource Efficiency

BeachTowns CaSoBe and Club Laiya are LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) registered with water recycling measures, permeable pedestrian tree-lined walkways, and scenic bike lanes around the beachside properties to reduce carbon footprints. Lots at CaSoBe and Club Laiya have direct access to any public space or circulation network.

With LEED’s Neighborhood Development program, property investors are highly encouraged to follow guidelines so that they can contribute to the property’s overall environmental sustainability.

Lot owners, residents, and investors who build their dream beach home or a commercial venture are encouraged to design and construct a green infrastructure with minimum building energy efficiency performance that reduces air, water, and land pollution and environmental damage from energy production and consumption.

They have the freedom to incorporate natural lighting and utilize solar panels as a source of renewable energy that powers their lighting and electrical requirements in their building design, making sustainable living an integral component of their lifestyle.

Indoor water use is reduced by at least 20% from the baseline through the installation of water-efficient plumbing fixtures in the common toilets and requiring a dual piping system for all lot owners, their tenants, and locators to be at least used in common toilet flushing, and irrigation and watering of plants/landscaping and for maintenance purposes.

Millennial Resorts, which provides the hospitality facilities at the BeachTowns, achieved the very first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Certification for resort hospitality in the country, with its Crusoe Cabins at CaSoBe.

The EDGE Certification was awarded by the Philippine Green Building Initiative, Inc. (PGBI) which recognized Crusoe Cabins for its eco-efficient design that resulted in a reduction of 34% in energy, 57% in water, and 65% in embodied energy in materials compared to the local base case.

Millennial Resorts also features unique resort accommodations: Crusoe Cabins, the upcycled and refurbished cargo containers at CaSoBe and Costa Azalea and Cocoons, the upcycled and refitted large concrete pipes at CaSoBe and Club Laiya.

Environmental Awareness and Conservation

In line with its commitment to environmental and community sustainability, Landco together with Aplaya Laiya Corporation initiated the mangrove reforestation at an estuary in Laiya, San Juan, Batangas through a recent series of planting of about 3,000 saplings.

The project was held in collaboration with Laiya’s local community, barangay, and municipal officials, representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and volunteers from Landco executives and staff.

The mangrove tree planting is part of the coastal conservation of Landco to benefit the communities near and around its premium leisure developments in Laiya – Playa Laiya, the master-planned exclusive seaside residential community, and BeachTowns Club Laiya.

Support to Fisherfolks and Local Community

Landco allotted a portion of the BeachTowns CaSoBe to provide a safe, convenient, and round-the-clock access road for fisherfolks to easily reach the Calatagan seas from the public road and vice versa.

Complementing this support for fisherfolks, Landco provides jobs to the local community: 69 out of the 104 or 66% of Millennial Resorts staff are residents of Calatagan.

Landco implements these sustainability initiatives in line with MPIC’s commitment to helping achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable; strengthen the means of implementation, and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.

For more information about Landco and its BeachTowns Laiya and CaSoBe, visit https://www.landco.ph/ or FB page: https://www.facebook.com/LandcoPacificCorporation.

