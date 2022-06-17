When constructing a home, every builder knows that efficiency and precision is vital in establishing a sturdy and stable structure. Aside from the structure, every homeowner and builder must also pay attention to the details of furnishing to achieve the home’s complete and refined look. Get the best home building partner using power tools from Hills!

Hills power tools are equipped with suppression capacitors that suppress interferences that enter the device from the outside and protect the device. Hills power tools are also designed with efficient ventilation and cooling to guarantee that heat is effectively dissipated, extending the machine’s service life. Check out these 9 handy power tools from Wilcon Depot to help you get the job quicker and safer:

1. Orbital Sander

Orbital sanders are often used to polish rough surfaces of wood, remove rust and paint on metal, and create a smooth, fine finish on plastic. This handy power tool can be effectively used in making furniture, re-doing your car paint, or refining hardwood floors. Use this square-shaped sander to smoothen corners and edges and capture every inch of the surface project.

2. Jigsaw

Jigsaws are a DIY-er’s must-have tool. This power tool offers precision and efficiency in cutting intricate shapes of wood. It is perfect for handling curved edges that require a fine cut for a more professional-looking project. This portable tool comes with a hex wrench, blade adjust block, jigsaw blade, and carbon brushes.

3. Drills

Depending on the amount of work needed to complete the task, drills are an essential tool in cutting the work time in half. Hills carries a variety of drills to meet your home building and renovating needs. For smaller and quicker projects, you may opt for cordless drills for better portability. In addition, if you’re on a tight schedule, you can trust impact drills to get the job done in no time. However, if precision is a must, stick to your regular drills for better handling.

4. Electric Planer

If you’re looking for a tool that will provide a smooth and seamless finish for your wooden DIY project, then get yourself an electric planer. This hand tool shaves off excess wood and flattens the material allowing it to have a much better form. It is easy to navigate through with its ergonomic handle and adjustable power.

5. Electric Mixer

This electric mixer is the ultimate time and energy saver. Whether you’re mixing paint, cement, plaster, adhesive, grout, or even large amounts of food, you can trust this electric mixer to get the job done, no sweat! It comes with an ergonomic double handle that serves as a steering wheel-like shape for easier control.

6. Electric Blower

Ideal for a quicker clean-up job, this electric blower is a useful tool for deeper cleaning at home and construction areas. This electric tool can blow away dust and unwanted particles from every corner of your home with its dynamic air pressure while handling it conveniently with its easy grip handle.

7. Demolition Hammer

The demolition hammer is specifically designed for faster structure demolition, like concrete walls and tiled flooring. It is a multifunctional power tool for heavy-duty tasks including rilling, hammer drilling, and chiseling. It comes with a durable and long-lasting cellular battery pack structure for longer service life.

8. Electric and Manual Sprayer

These large-capacity sprayers are built with a handy hose and spray nozzle, ideal for keeping your garden space fresh. You can get these handy sprayers in three varieties; electric, manual, and electric-manual–a top-notch everyday tool at home.

9. Safety Helmet

When doing home building and repair, it is essential to wear complete and proper gear to remain safe and avoid unwanted accidents. Prioritize your safety and wear a sturdy helmet to protect your head, neck, and face from injuries caused by falling debris and electrical exposure. Made from high-grade material with an adjustable lock to secure it in place, ensuring better safety in the workplace.

Cut your working time in half and double the efficiency and precision with power tools from Hills, the newest addition to the high-quality house brands at Wilcon Depot. Shop now at any Wilcon store nationwide or shop conveniently at Wilcon Online Store by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph.

Wilcon Depot has been serving Filipino homeowners and builders nationwide with high-quality home building and improvement needs and excellent customer experience over the years now. Celebrate 45 years of building big ideas with Wilcon Depot and explore their limitless product selections ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

