SHEVANA LAPUT’S availability is still up in the air as De La Salle University (DLSU) gears up for a much-awaited rivalry match against Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) in a bid to extend an unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball this Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 6-foot-2 spiker missed the DLSU Lady Spikers’ easy win against the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday due to undisclosed illness and the team is still waiting on go-signal for her return.

“Shevana is sick. We will wait for the doctors findings if she okay for the next game,” said coach Ramil de Jesus ahead of the big clash against the ADMU Blue Eagles.

Ms. Laput, sister of PBA player James from Magnolia, has stamped her class as the early MVP contender with the league-best average of 22.5 points in La Salle’s first two wins against Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) before being sidelined.

Without her, La Salle still took care of business by scoring a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 romp of erstwhile unbeaten UP with former MVP Angel Canino and middle blocker Amie Provido leading the way alongside newbies Shane Reterta and Mikee Santos.

Not only did La Salle keep a perfect slate at 3-0 to join rival and reigning champion National University (NU) for a share of lead but it also maintained a perfect campaign without dropping a single set (9-0).

Before the Fighting Maroons, the Lady Spikers also drubbed the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-19, 25-14, 27-25 and the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-14, 25-15, 26-24, to leave the NU Lady Bulldogs as the only contender left on their checklist for a roaring start so far.

Against Ateneo, Mr. de Jesus brims with confidence that his wards can hold the fort with or without Ms. Laput.

La Salle had a bridesmaid finish to NU last season to go 1-2 in their finals trilogy after winning in Season 85. This year, La Salle’s looking like the champion team that it has been through decades. — John Bryan Ulanday