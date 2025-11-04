Games on Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – Titan vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Phoenix

WITH four wins in five games, there’s no arguing that it’s been a good start for co-leader Rain or Shine (ROS) in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup.

The Elasto Painters, however, won’t get lulled into thinking their performance during the first month of action will be enough as the chase for playoffs berths heats up some more.

ROS coach Yeng Guiao scores victories against Meralco, Blackwater, Titan and Terrafirma while losing to defending champion San Miguel in the early salvo of the golden season.

There were close calls in that stretch, particularly against the Bolts, the Giant Risers and the Dyip, where they needed a strong finishing kick to escape with the W.

The E-Painters, currently on a three-game streak, brace for a tougher slate in the latter half of the elims.

On Wednesday, they take on a Phoenix side (1-4) that’s bent on arresting a three-game skid and reviving its bid. Success in the 7:30 p.m. encounter lifts the E-Painters to solo No. 1 ahead of idle TNT (4-1) and Magnolia (4-1).

After Phoenix, ROS goes up against NLEX and TNT later in the month then Converge, Magnolia and Ginebra in December.

“For October, we’d be playing five games. It would be good if we can finish mga 4-1 or 3-2. Now 4-1 is good for us at this point, especially since we’re missing some of our key players (Stanley Pringle and Caelan Tiongson). So there is a potensyal to mag-improve,” said Mr. Guiao.

“Now, we’re looking at November, three games. We’ll see if we can make 2-1 in November. Again, that would be good for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Blackwater (1-3) and Titan (1-4) lock horns at 5:15 p.m., both determined to stop the bleeding. The Bossing have lost their last three assignments and the Giant Risers their last four after starting the tournament victorious. — Olmin Leyba