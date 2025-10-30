Games on Friday

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs Magnolia

RAIN OR SHINE doesn’t need much convincing to see the major threat a supposedly struggling team like Terrafirma poses.

Just five nights ago, the Elasto Painters ran into a hard-fighting Titan Ultra that got them on the ropes, needing a furious closing barrage and Anton Asistio’s four clutch free throws to survive, 112-111.

So even if they’re on a two-game roll and 3-1 overall and the Dyip (1-3) are reeling from back-to-back losses, the E-Painters are bracing for a tough time in their PBA Philippine Cup Halloween duel at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

“I told the team, you’re not going to get anything easy or free. You’re still going to have to earn every win, no matter who you’re playing,” said coach Yeng Guiao, whose crew can join TNT (4-1) and NLEX (4-1) at the summit if it takes care of business in the 5:15 p.m. encounter.

As for the Dyip, they made their last opponent, Magnolia, sweat before conceding a 93-104 defeat last time. Coach Ronald Tubid’s charges, who led by as many as 11 until the Hotshots turned it around with a strong finishing kick, would like to complete the job this time and boost their playoffs bid.

It was as much a learning experience as well for Magnolia (3-1), which shoots for a follow-up W against skidding Phoenix (1-3) — and a share of pole position, too — in the 7:30 p.m. main fare.

“We learned a lot from that game. We fouled a lot, I think fouling is not good defense and we always put the other team on the line due to penalty situations. We have to take a look at that,” said Hotshots mentor LA Tenorio. “With losing and with winning, we learn a lot to improve moving forward.” — Olmin Leyba