NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU) showcased its resilience, rallying from a mid-game deficit to overpower Ateneo de Manila University, 66-50, in a statement victory at the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Blue Eagles led 40-32 before the Bulldogs responded with a massive 25-4 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, taking a 57-44 lead with just 3:39 remaining.

Jake Figueroa scored 11 points during that stretch, while PJ Palacielo added all seven of his points in the run, frustrating Ateneo and handing them their fifth straight loss.

During the rally, the Bulldogs pummeled the Blue Eagles inside, ending up with 34 inside points.

“They bounced back from what happened to us against UP. Credit goes to my team — it’s not about me anymore. They figured it out and made it happen,” said NU head coach Jeff Napa.

The Bulldogs have now swept the Blue Eagles in their elimination round matchups after winning their first-round encounter in overtime, 71-66.

Coming off a narrow 74-78 loss to University of the Philippines (UP), NU bounced back to maintain first place with a 7-2 record, one and a half games ahead of closest pursuers UST, DLSU, and UP.

“Jake Figueroa is given. I needed someone to really step up and be a true leader to help stabilize us on the court. At least these two (Enriquez and Jumamoy) showed their leadership,” added Mr. Napa

Mr. Figueroa, fifth overall in the statistical race in the first round, led all scorers with 17 points while grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds, along with five assists, two steals, and a block.

Jolo Manansala, Reinhard Jumamoy, and Steve Nash Enriquez each contributed eight points in the win.

The Bulldogs defense also zoned in on the Blue Eagles, limiting them to just a 26.7% clip — five of-28 from distance.

Gelo Santiago, who recorded just one rebound in 10 minutes, was ejected after a disqualifying foul at the 8:50 mark of the third period for elbowing Waki Espina in the back of the head.

The two players were on the ground following a tough battle for position in the paint.

NU will look to build a winning streak when it faces a hot De La Salle University team next Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

After a promising 4-0 start, Ateneo has dropped its last five games to fall to sixth place, marking the team’s worst slump under coach Tab Baldwin.

Kymani Ladi led the Blue Eagles with 12 points on five-of-14 shooting, while Andrew Bongo added nine points and nine rebounds. Dominic Escobar was held to just six points on five attempts. — John Bryan Ulanday

The scores:

NU (66) – Figueroa 17, Enriquez 8, Jumamoy 8, Manansala 8, Palacielo 7, John 6, Francisco 5, Padrones 5, Dela Cruz 2, Garcia 0, Parks 0, Santiago 0, Tulabut 0.

Ateneo (50) – Ladi 12, Bongo 9, Escobar 6, Espinosa 5, Tuano 4, Lazaro 4, Espina 3, Fjellvang 3, Lazo 2, Bahay 2, Nieto 0, Gamber 0.

Quarterscores: 15-19, 30-30, 46-40, 66-50